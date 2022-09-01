ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos

Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Remy Ma Uses Thirst Trap To Announce New EP

Remy Ma has conquered a lot of milestones throughout her rap career. Born Reminisce Smith, the 42-year-old rapper rose to stardom in the early 2000s. Being from New York, she was able to work with notable artists like Big Pun and Fat Joe, giving her a leg up on other female musicians in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Burna Boy
Person
New Jack
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Toni Braxton
hotnewhiphop.com

Chadwick Boseman Earns His First Emmy Posthumously For "What If" Voice-Over Work

Chadwick Boseman said a tragic and untimely goodbye to the world just over two years ago, but the late actor's legacy continues on. During the 2022 Emmy's Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday (September 3), the beloved star's fans and family celebrated not only his first-ever Emmy nomination but also a posthumous win for the South Carolina native.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video

YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Shading#Vma Win#Mtv Video Music Awards#Tiktok#Nigerian
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram

Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly

While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Is One Award Away From An EGOT

The Game might not be happy about it, but Eminem is one of the most lauded rappers of all time. Many in the hip hop community are quick to give Slim Shady his flowers, and Em continues to rack up awards. Just yesterday (September 3), Eminem was given an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and the other Halftime performers.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby's "Detox" Shines Bright On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Summer may be coming to an end in the next few weeks, but the songs on our Fire Emoji playlist won't be turning down the heat anytime soon. Leading the way on our first update of September is Lil Baby's "Detox" single, arriving along with the exciting news that his third studio album, It's Only Me, is due to arrive on streaming services this October.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Celebrates "GOD DID" Debuting On Top Of Billboard 200

DJ Khaled celebrated the success of his new album, GOD DID, on Instagram, Sunday, after the album locked in the number one spot on the Billboard 200. In total, GOD DID moved 107,500 total album-equivalent units, narrowly beating out Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which reached 105,800 units.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Debuts "Super Freaky Girl" Alter Ego, Nick James

She may have been faced with her fair share of controversies in recent years, but 39-year-old Nicki Minaj has made it clear that 2022 is the year she's coming back with a vengeance – and a new alter ego. As you may have heard on the mother of one's...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Charli Baltimore Says She Once Recorded An Entire 50 Cent Diss Mixtape

Charli Baltimore revealed that she once record a full mixtape of diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent during a recent episode of BET's docuseries, The Murder Inc. Story. The songs were recorded during the peak of 50's beef with Ja Rule and Murder Inc. “Irv [Gotti] wanted us to just...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Rocks Face Piercings In Throwback High School Pics: "I Wasn't Emo"

Cardi B has come a long way since her days as a high schooler in the Bronx. The mom of two recently dug in the crates of photos from her teenage days, and stumbled across pics of herself rocking lip piercings and smoking a cigarette. Cardi shared the flashback photos for her 23.6 million Twitter followers, tweeting, "Ghetto teenager……fun fact -The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes."
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy