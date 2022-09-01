Read full article on original website
Pardison Fontaine Praises Megan Thee Stallion's Milkmaid Outfit For Germany Performance
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine haven't been together as long as other favourite hip-hop couples, but their love – and lust – for one another is certainly obvious. Their union may have been plagued with breakup rumours at the start of 2022 after the Houston hottie removed...
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
Pat Stay Interpolates Eminem's "Stan" On The Game Diss Track, "Warm Up" Feat. Kaleb Simmonds
Earlier this summer, The Game delivered an Eminem diss track on his Drillmatic album, titled "The Black Slim Shady." The controversial song earned the California rapper plenty of backlash, including a diss track of his own from renowned battle rapper Pat Stay. "I gotta say, as a fan @losangelesconfidential it's...
Remy Ma Uses Thirst Trap To Announce New EP
Remy Ma has conquered a lot of milestones throughout her rap career. Born Reminisce Smith, the 42-year-old rapper rose to stardom in the early 2000s. Being from New York, she was able to work with notable artists like Big Pun and Fat Joe, giving her a leg up on other female musicians in the industry.
Kanye West Reveals "Best Song In The History Of Music," Shares Unreleased Yeezy Designs
Kanye's Instagram storm enters another day. The rapper/fashion mogul used the holiday weekend to continue to berate his perceived rivals, and the internet has been quick to react. Ye's most recent posts seem to be a bit more productive, as he floats new fashion ideas and talks about his favorite...
Chadwick Boseman Earns His First Emmy Posthumously For "What If" Voice-Over Work
Chadwick Boseman said a tragic and untimely goodbye to the world just over two years ago, but the late actor's legacy continues on. During the 2022 Emmy's Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday (September 3), the beloved star's fans and family celebrated not only his first-ever Emmy nomination but also a posthumous win for the South Carolina native.
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video
YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly
While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
Eminem Is One Award Away From An EGOT
The Game might not be happy about it, but Eminem is one of the most lauded rappers of all time. Many in the hip hop community are quick to give Slim Shady his flowers, and Em continues to rack up awards. Just yesterday (September 3), Eminem was given an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and the other Halftime performers.
Lil Baby's "Detox" Shines Bright On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update
Summer may be coming to an end in the next few weeks, but the songs on our Fire Emoji playlist won't be turning down the heat anytime soon. Leading the way on our first update of September is Lil Baby's "Detox" single, arriving along with the exciting news that his third studio album, It's Only Me, is due to arrive on streaming services this October.
Stefflon Don Leaves Funk Flex Absolutely Shook With Her Saucy Freestyle
2022 has seen some big names drop by Hot 97 to participate in Funk Flex's Freestyle challenge, from Cam'ron back in January and Latto in March to Erica Banks at the top of the summer and Denzel Curry following her just a few weeks later. The most recent artist to...
DJ Khaled Celebrates "GOD DID" Debuting On Top Of Billboard 200
DJ Khaled celebrated the success of his new album, GOD DID, on Instagram, Sunday, after the album locked in the number one spot on the Billboard 200. In total, GOD DID moved 107,500 total album-equivalent units, narrowly beating out Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which reached 105,800 units.
Nicki Minaj Debuts "Super Freaky Girl" Alter Ego, Nick James
She may have been faced with her fair share of controversies in recent years, but 39-year-old Nicki Minaj has made it clear that 2022 is the year she's coming back with a vengeance – and a new alter ego. As you may have heard on the mother of one's...
Charli Baltimore Says She Once Recorded An Entire 50 Cent Diss Mixtape
Charli Baltimore revealed that she once record a full mixtape of diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent during a recent episode of BET's docuseries, The Murder Inc. Story. The songs were recorded during the peak of 50's beef with Ja Rule and Murder Inc. “Irv [Gotti] wanted us to just...
Cardi B Rocks Face Piercings In Throwback High School Pics: "I Wasn't Emo"
Cardi B has come a long way since her days as a high schooler in the Bronx. The mom of two recently dug in the crates of photos from her teenage days, and stumbled across pics of herself rocking lip piercings and smoking a cigarette. Cardi shared the flashback photos for her 23.6 million Twitter followers, tweeting, "Ghetto teenager……fun fact -The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes."
