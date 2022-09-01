ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Montana Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Montana Cash” game were:

06-09-23-25-38

(six, nine, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

