Winning numbers drawn in ‘Montana Cash’ game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two additional task forces arrived in northeastern Oregon on Monday to tackle the Double Creek fire, authorities said, increasing the total number of firefighters there to 401. Fire officials hope the boost in manpower and favorable weather conditions will help them get the blaze under control. As of Monday, the fire was 0% contained and had burned 68 square miles (176 square kilometers) in a remote area near the Idaho state line, prompting evacuation orders in some areas. Sunday and Monday “were really good windows of opportunity as we saw lower temperatures,” said Brian Richardson, a spokesperson for the Oregon State Fire Marshal. “Winds were a lot more calm than what we had seen, especially on Saturday when we saw the significant expansion of the fire.” The Double Creek Fire grew tenfold in size on Saturday, from 6 square miles to nearly 60 square miles (15 to 155 square kilometers) by Sunday morning. In response, Gov. Kate Brown issued a declaration allowing the state fire marshal to take command and send other agency resources to help local firefighters.

