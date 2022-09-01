Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:
01-06-18-20-26-30
(one, six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $1,600,000
