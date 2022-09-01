ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

01-06-18-20-26-30

(one, six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $1,600,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

