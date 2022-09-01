ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

09-12-28-29-30

(nine, twelve, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

¶ Drawings are held nightly except Sunday.

