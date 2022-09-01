ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Win for Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Win for Life” game were:

10-18-59-63

(ten, eighteen, fifty-nine, sixty-three)

