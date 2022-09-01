Read full article on original website
WNYT
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday...
WNYT
Western states struggle under record heat wave
Thousands are evacuating a fast-moving wildfire in California. In the small town of Weed, dozens of homes burned to the ground and fire crews were racing against time to save the most vulnerable. Across the west, at least four million people are now under fire alerts. The hot, dry weather...
WNYT
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said via Twitter the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in...
WNYT
DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
WNYT
Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion — for all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one.
WNYT
Assistant Attorney General known for New York State Lemon Law, passes away
Most New Yorkers are probably familiar with the state’s Lemon Law. It protects car buyers from being scammed or misled into buying substandard or dissatisfying automobiles that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. But chances are, you are unfamiliar with the individual who gave us that...
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
WNYT
Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Two people arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s
Two people have been arrested for a theft at a Clifton Park store back in March. State police arrested Hugo Cabrera of troy, and Justine Tuttle of Schodack, after they say the pair worked together to steal more than $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s in Clifton Park. Both...
WNYT
#20 RPI starts season with 14-7 win over Dickinson
The 20th ranked RPI football team won its ninth straight season opener under head coach Ralph Isernia on Saturday. The Engineers scored two touchdowns in a 2:24 span in the 2nd quarter to take a 14-7 lead over Dickinson and there was no more scoring the rest of the way. In fact, RPI held the Red Devils scoreless for the final three quarters of play. See highlights here.
