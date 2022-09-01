The 20th ranked RPI football team won its ninth straight season opener under head coach Ralph Isernia on Saturday. The Engineers scored two touchdowns in a 2:24 span in the 2nd quarter to take a 14-7 lead over Dickinson and there was no more scoring the rest of the way. In fact, RPI held the Red Devils scoreless for the final three quarters of play. See highlights here.

DICKINSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO