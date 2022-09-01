ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

Western states struggle under record heat wave

Thousands are evacuating a fast-moving wildfire in California. In the small town of Weed, dozens of homes burned to the ground and fire crews were racing against time to save the most vulnerable. Across the west, at least four million people are now under fire alerts. The hot, dry weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said via Twitter the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in...
RENTON, WA
WNYT

DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Vermont State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
WNYT

Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion — for all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one.
TENNESSEE STATE
WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
TROY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Ting
Person
Gavin Newsom
WNYT

Two people arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s

Two people have been arrested for a theft at a Clifton Park store back in March. State police arrested Hugo Cabrera of troy, and Justine Tuttle of Schodack, after they say the pair worked together to steal more than $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s in Clifton Park. Both...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

#20 RPI starts season with 14-7 win over Dickinson

The 20th ranked RPI football team won its ninth straight season opener under head coach Ralph Isernia on Saturday. The Engineers scored two touchdowns in a 2:24 span in the 2nd quarter to take a 14-7 lead over Dickinson and there was no more scoring the rest of the way. In fact, RPI held the Red Devils scoreless for the final three quarters of play. See highlights here.
DICKINSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy