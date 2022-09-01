ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Megabucks’ game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Megabucks” game were:

06-13-29-31-39-40

(six, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $5,500,000

