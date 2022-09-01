ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge removes himself from Amy Word case

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Court documents show the judge overseeing EVSC Board Member Amy Word’s case recused himself Wednesday morning.

The change comes one day after Word’s attorney filed a motion to move venues. Word was initially going to have an appearance weeks from now, but she was back in court earlier than expected.

Police arrest another in Franklin Street drug bust

Amy Word was taken into custody late last month during a lengthy drug investigation on Franklin Street. Detectives allege Word was aware of drug activity at Lamasco Bar and Grill, which she owns. No drugs were found on her during the arrest.

A review hearing for the case is scheduled for the morning of September 19. Word entered an initial plea of not guilty and is currently taking a voluntary unpaid leave of absence from the EVSC board.

#Drugs#Law#Evansville#Board#Franklin Street#Lamasco Bar#Mt Vernon
