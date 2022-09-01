The Packers have a lot of new faces in their receiving corps this year and one of the familiar faces from recent seasons may be missing for the opener. Allen Lazard did not practice with the team last Wednesday and he remained out when the team returned to work on Monday. The injury keeping Lazard off the field is undisclosed and head coach Matt LaFleur said only that the team will monitor his condition as the week goes on.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO