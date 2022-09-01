Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest. The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire. When...
Fox 19
Tri-State family watched as ‘catastrophic’ flooding took away their home
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - The weekend’s storm system produced severe flooding in parts of southern Indiana, killing one woman and causing untold damage for scores of families. The storm dropped inches of rain across the Tri-State. In Switzerland and Jefferson counties, flash floods overwhelmed creeks, roads and private...
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair
Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.
‘These are not bad people’: Ohio mom shares story of son’s fatal overdose
"Blake was a really funny, smart kid when he was little," Christina said of her son's childhood years. "He made friends very easily. Everybody liked him. Adults liked him. He was always polite. That's the one thing I always heard: 'Oh he's such a nice kid'."
3 arrested, $750K worth of fentanyl seized after drug bust in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN — Three people are in jail after a drug-related investigation involving multiple agencies in Butler County. Crews including the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics taskforce, Middletown City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency responded to the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown to execute a search warrant.
WLWT 5
Here's the latest rain totals across Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Several inches of rain has already fallen across Greater Cincinnati and more rounds of rain is expected. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday evening. Be on the lookout for swollen creeks, streams, and rivers. We had flash flooding overnight mainly in areas of western Butler county, but also high water in underpasses near Fairfield and Franklin.
WYTV.com
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wagner trial in jeopardy of public viewing after six years of investigations, proceedings
WAVERLY, Ohio — It is the largest, most expensive investigation and trial in the state’s history, and while it’s solely funded by taxpayers, the public is in jeopardy of viewing the open court proceedings of the Wagner trials. The slaying of eight members of the Rhoden family...
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
Ohio Groom Forced To Leave His Own Wedding After Allegedly Punching Guests
He left the venue in handcuffs.
Ohio Hunter Who Shot Man at His House While Aiming at Deer Sentenced to Prison
An Ohio man was sentenced to two years in prison after a hunting accident injured a man who was sitting in his home on his couch with his wife and baby nearby. Earlier this year, Kasen Smith pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm while on or near prohibited property and injuring a person while hunting without permission in direct violation of local hunting ordinances.
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
dayton247now.com
New video shows moment FBI attacker is shot by troopers
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday shows the moment the man accused of trying to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office was shot dead by troopers. The video, taken from an OSHP helicopter Aug. 11, shows Ricky Shiffer crouched down by the side...
linknky.com
Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022
Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
Police: Former Ohio schools chief charged with luring 2 children into his vehicle with money
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Ohio schools superintendent has been charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle with money, police said.William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping after his arrest last week, Huntington police said in a statement.Morrison is accused of approaching a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl in his vehicle on Aug. 17 and offering them $20 each to babysit his 4-year-old child.Morrison drove the children to an area where he stopped the vehicle and told the boy to get out to inspect one of...
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
townandtourist.com
29 Treehouse Rentals in Ohio (Spacious & Fully Furnished!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking to book unique accommodation on your next trip to the Buckeye State, treehouse rentals are an increasingly popular way to stay in Ohio. Nature lovers will enjoy the ambiance surrounding the property and families with young kids will enjoy creating lifelong memories by staying in the trees.
