HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Ohio schools superintendent has been charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle with money, police said.William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping after his arrest last week, Huntington police said in a statement.Morrison is accused of approaching a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl in his vehicle on Aug. 17 and offering them $20 each to babysit his 4-year-old child.Morrison drove the children to an area where he stopped the vehicle and told the boy to get out to inspect one of...

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO