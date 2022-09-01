ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Calls Chris Rock’s Joke About Murder “Distasteful”

By Lexy Perez
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister is speaking out about a joke Chris Rock recently made about her sister’s murder.

During Rock’s Sunday night show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, the comedian reportedly said he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards and compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. According to a report from the Arizona Republic , Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed.

In a social media post, Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown described the joke as “distasteful.”

“Nothing Is more lovely then to wake up on a Tuesday morning (Not) with TMZ calling you saying Chris Rock made a horrible ‘joke’ about Nicole,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Rock from the Oscars.

Brown went on to call out Rock for his “G.I. Jane” joke directed towards Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars — the actress suffers from alopecia. The comment resulted in Will Smith slapping him onstage.

“Nothing funny about his joke towards Jada as she suffers from a physical condition and nothing funny about equating an Oscar host invitation to a double homicide. I always thought he was funny, but he crossed the line with this one,” she said.

She continued, “In other words, Y’all!!!! Stop using my sister, OJ and Ron part of your cricking comedy act. There are families behind this tragedy!”

Comments / 10

Joyce Thibodeau
4d ago

now you know why Will Smith hit Chris Rock he deserved it because now he wants to make jokes about a double homicide comparing that to hosting the Oscars that is very distasteful and it should not even be allowed he should get the same punishment Will Smith got because he should not be talking about other people's tragedies there are people that's been devastated by this act I won't even watch any of his movies and follow him on anything because he's targeting people's emotions because he thinks if he jokes about people's real life tragedies it is going to make him more famous and that is no way to claim his fame "Have some darn respect and compassion for the sick and deceased" You ain't no better than Will Smith .

Reply
5
Denise Redding
2d ago

And we wonder why he got slapped. He is rude and very disgusting. I watched one of his videos and every other word was the F word and vowed to never watch again. I laughed when he got slapped and thought it's about time someone shut him up...

Reply
4
T Ruff
8h ago

his jokes are very distasteful some of them he needs to have somebody read his jokes for him before he says them they are getting more trouble degrading people like that for their misfortunes

Reply
2
 

