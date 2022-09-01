Read full article on original website
Rob Maddox
4d ago
Happens every day by these woke companies that have been blackmailed.
Erika
2d ago
I have been a cardholder for 29 years. After hearing that, I'll have to look for another.
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
LAW・
Massachusetts became the 18th state to outlaw Black hair discrimination. Here's the tangled history of the CROWN Act.
45% of Black school girls have experienced hair discrimination and Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood
A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account
Nicholas and Mary Nicosia denied claims of racism from Black Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones, but she admitted to having a racist Twitter. The post White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account appeared first on NewsOne.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Minneapolis policy to lay off White teachers first could go to the Supreme Court: Leo Terrell
Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell blasted an agreement between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union, which exempted minority teachers from seniority-based layoffs. "It’s illegal, it violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment," he told Fox News Digital. "You’re using race as a criteria to lay of individuals....
I Taught My 4th Grade Class About White Privilege And Their Response Was Eye-Opening
"Students tackled the Louisiana literacy test, which was given to would-be Black voters in the 1960s. Every one of them failed."
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back
A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
A majority of Black, Latinx, and Native American households say they’re facing serious financial hardship because of inflation, according to a new poll
With inflation still running hot, it’s little surprise that Americans across the country are feeling its effects everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump. But some groups are hurting more than others, as people give up bigger and bigger portions of their paychecks to buy basic goods.
Who Owns More Land: Bill Gates, McDonald's or The Catholic Church?
Land is the investment of choice for moguls. Bill Gates has invested heavily in farmland. People have said for years that McDonald’s Corp is actually a real estate company that sells food. You might not have realized that the Catholic Church owns lots of real estate. Which of these billion-dollar entities owns more of what might be considered the most precious commodity on earth — land? Benzinga did the research, and the results might surprise you.
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules
The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
Federal judge gives notice of her 'intent' to grant Trump a Special Master to review former president's privilege claims over seized documents
A federal district judge has shown her 'preliminary intent' to grant former President Donald Trump's request of having a special master go through documents agents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Trump-appointed Judge Eileen Cannon issued the order Saturday evening, just hours after the Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit...
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
In front of a microphone with the cameras on him, Alex Jones looked comfortable on his first day of testimony. The delusional provocateur and conspiracy peddler sauntered to the witness stand in an Austin, Texas, courtroom, shirt unbuttoned without a tie, and introduced himself to the jury with his characteristic, gravelled intonation.
