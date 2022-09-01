ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifty Lakes, MN

Man killed in plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes, Minnesota officials say

 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — A man who died in a plane crash Sunday in Minnesota was scattering his father’s ashes, according to law enforcement.

Lee Cemensky, 58, was a Las Vegas resident until he sold his business, Brakes Plus, in February to return to Fifty Lakes, Minnesota.

Cemensky was a passenger in an aircraft flown by Douglas A. Johnson, who operated an amphibious aircraft known as “the swan” that catered to tourists and sightseeing in the community of Emily, Minnesota.

Authorities were called to a rural part outside Emily, roughly 150 miles north of Minneapolis Sunday evening when the plane didn’t arrive at its destination. Roughly two hours later, emergency crews found the plane in a wooded area.

Both Cemensky and Johnson, 61, were found dead.

Lt. Craig Katzenberger of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said deputies who responded to the scene on Sunday night learned that Cemensky had been scattering his father’s ashes.

The aircraft Cemensky and Johnson had been in was described as “homemade.” Katzenberger said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

He added that the sheriff’s office investigation is still active.

Cemensky’s father, Leo John Cemensky, died at his home in Fifty Lakes on Aug. 7, according to an online obituary from Koop Funeral Home . He is survived by his wife Vikki; a son and daughter, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Attempts to reach the family for comment have been unsuccessful.

Joseph Hunter, manager of Brakes Plus, said he bought the business from Lee Cemensky on Feb. 28. He said he met him as the business was changing hands, and said he was a “good guy … good to all his customers.”

Cemensky owned the shop for 20 to 25 years, Hunter said.

