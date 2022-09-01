ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Fairfax County students invent automatic walker for Parkinson's patients

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two Fairfax County students are aiming to treat Parkinson's symptoms with a one-of-a-kind product they created over the last two years. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala are childhood best friends, neighbors, and classmates at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County. “We met through pre-school...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WJLA

9-year-old child shot in home invasion in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 9-year-old child was shot when two people forced entry into a home in Lexington Park, Md. early Sunday morning. Shots were fired during the home invasion in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WJLA

1-year-old girl shot inside apartment in Lanham: Police

LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A one-year-old girl was shot at an apartment complex in Lanham Sunday afternoon, police said. Prince George's County Police believe the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside an apartment at the Glendale Residences complex on Good Luck Road at Greenbelt Road. Police Chief Malik...
LANHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Shooting#Firearms#Violent Crime#Metropolitan Police
WJLA

Rockville stabbings leaves 1 man dead, another injured

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is in police custody following two separate stabbings in Rockville Saturday night. Montgomery County Police arrested 31-year-old Scorpio Standfield for the stabbings. Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police, and Montgomery County Fire responded to the scene of the first stabbing around 9:55 p.m....
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

Gaithersburg to hold 84th Annual Labor Day Parade

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — After a two-year hiatus, the City of Gaithersburg and the Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Fire Department will hold its 84th Annual Labor Day Parade. The parade will feature high school marching bands, dance groups, costumed characters, antique cars and historic fire engines. “Labor Day came about to...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

One woman injured in possible road rage shooting in Upper Marlboro, police say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one woman injured in Upper Marlboro Friday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road, near the intersection of N. Riding Road. There they found an adult woman shot inside of a silver-colored car. The car was pulled over on the shoulder.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy