WJLA
19-year-old Jaiden Carter dies after shooting during police undercover drug operation
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 19-year-old man has died following a police-involved shooting during an undercover drug operation in Prince William County on the night of Thursday, Sept. 1. According to information released by Prince William County Police Monday, one of the men shot during the multi-agency task force...
WJLA
Fairfax County students invent automatic walker for Parkinson's patients
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two Fairfax County students are aiming to treat Parkinson's symptoms with a one-of-a-kind product they created over the last two years. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala are childhood best friends, neighbors, and classmates at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County. “We met through pre-school...
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
WJLA
2 teens shot outside AMC theater in Largo; Alexandria AMC theater evacuated after threat
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Two teens were shot outside the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12 theater in Largo late Saturday night. Hours earlier, the AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed for the day following a threat to harm call Saturday afternoon, police said. The Alexandria...
WJLA
9-year-old child shot in home invasion in St. Mary's County
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 9-year-old child was shot when two people forced entry into a home in Lexington Park, Md. early Sunday morning. Shots were fired during the home invasion in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
WJLA
Police: Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — A man with a knife grabbed a woman early Sunday morning, police say. The Fairfax County Police Department says the "attempted abduction" happened near the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church. The woman was able to break free from the suspect, according...
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
WJLA
1-year-old girl shot inside apartment in Lanham: Police
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A one-year-old girl was shot at an apartment complex in Lanham Sunday afternoon, police said. Prince George's County Police believe the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside an apartment at the Glendale Residences complex on Good Luck Road at Greenbelt Road. Police Chief Malik...
WJLA
Woman killed, man injured in shooting in Fairfax County shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was killed and a man was injured. Fairfax County Police say the shooting happened near the 7000 block of Central Park Circle. According to police a woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead....
WJLA
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
WJLA
Fire guts Carroll County dollar store; investigators looking for 2 witnesses
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WBFF) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire that gutted a Dollar General store in Carroll County Saturday. The fire caused $2.5 million in damages, officials said. Investigators released photos of a young boy and a woman who were in...
WJLA
Rockville stabbings leaves 1 man dead, another injured
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is in police custody following two separate stabbings in Rockville Saturday night. Montgomery County Police arrested 31-year-old Scorpio Standfield for the stabbings. Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police, and Montgomery County Fire responded to the scene of the first stabbing around 9:55 p.m....
WJLA
78-year-old Temple Hills man charged with murdering his 67-year-old girlfriend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills has been charged with murdering his girlfriend Sunday morning. Wilkins, 78, shot 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina during a dispute, Prince George’s County Police said in a statement on Monday. When patrol officers responded...
WJLA
Four people shot, one dead after shooting at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Four people were shot and one died after someone opened fire at a 7-Eleven store in Prince George's County Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the 7-Eleven located at the 1400 block of Ritchie Road, and police have not yet arrested the shooter.
WJLA
Gaithersburg to hold 84th Annual Labor Day Parade
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — After a two-year hiatus, the City of Gaithersburg and the Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Fire Department will hold its 84th Annual Labor Day Parade. The parade will feature high school marching bands, dance groups, costumed characters, antique cars and historic fire engines. “Labor Day came about to...
WJLA
9-year-old Silver Spring girl missing, last seen Friday at school, found safe: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — UPDATE 9/3/2022 7:25 a.m. The Montgomery County Police Department said Hailey Harvey was found safe and unharmed. Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday at approximately...
WJLA
Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
WJLA
2 people hospitalized, including state trooper after multi-car crash on 495 in Maryland
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — Two people, including a police officer, were transported to the hospital after a multi-car crash on 495 in Montgomery County Saturday. The crash happened on the outer loop of the Beltway in the area of Old Georgetown Road, MCPD said. A Maryland State Police...
WJLA
Portion of Carr's Beach to be preserved as state park, highlighting its Black history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — It’s just a small, quiet patch of the beach now, but from the 1930s through the ’50s this stretch of Chesapeake waterfront echoed with the music of the greats of the era. "James Brown, Muddy waters, T-Bone Pickens, the Supremes the Delphonics but...
WJLA
One woman injured in possible road rage shooting in Upper Marlboro, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one woman injured in Upper Marlboro Friday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road, near the intersection of N. Riding Road. There they found an adult woman shot inside of a silver-colored car. The car was pulled over on the shoulder.
