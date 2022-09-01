Timmy Trumpet and Edwin Diaz strike winning note in Mets’ victory over Dodgers

The degree of difficulty was up there, a one-run lead against the heart of the powerhouse Dodgers’ batting order.

Throw in the presence of Timmy Trumpet playing Edwin Diaz’s entrance music, “Narco,” live, and this was unlike any other appearance this year for the All-Star closer.

Timmy Trumpet plays for Edwin Diaz as he enters the field before closing out the save in the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Dodgers. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

It didn’t matter. The result was the same: A perfect ninth for Diaz, closing out a 2-1 Mets victory over the Dodgers at jam-packed Citi Field.

“The pressure to deliver in that part of the order with all that going on is remarkable,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s been doing it all year for us.”

Diaz started the frame by striking out Trea Turner on three pitches, then retired Freddie Freeman and Will Smith on routine groundouts for his 29th save in 32 chances.

The Australian-born Trumpet was at Citi Field on Tuesday, hoping to perform. But Diaz wasn’t used and the Mets fell to the Dodgers, 4-3. He returned Wednesday and was given the opportunity to play his trumpet on the field as the large crowd of 41,799 erupted. He entered the field from the third-base side in a black Mets jersey with Diaz’s No. 39 on it and Trumpet on the back. He played the familiar notes that have become so popular among Mets fans, dancing as he performed.

“It was pretty fun,” Diaz said after lowering his miniscule ERA to 1.38. “I tried to look up a little bit when I was running [into pitch] to see how the reaction from the fans was. I could feel the vibe from the fans. It was really exciting.”

Edwin Diaz Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Diaz enjoyed spending time with Trumpet and the experience of him playing the hit song in person before he pitched. He didn’t think about any extra pressure to deliver.

“I was just thinking come into the game,” Diaz said, “and make my pitches, which I did.”

It was his 19th straight save. His last blown save came on May 24. Since then, he has given up just two earned runs in 32 ²/₃ innings while striking out 66 and walking seven.