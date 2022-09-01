ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Two people stabbed in unprovoked attacks in Hell’s Kitchen

By Larry Celona, Joe Marino, David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3F1C_0hdQ7GR900

A man and a woman were stabbed in separate and unprovoked attacks in Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan Wednesday night that were carried out by the same suspect, police said.

The first victim, a 28-year-old man, was knifed once in the back on West 50th Street around 7:21 p.m., according to authorities.

About 30 minutes later, the second victim, a 27-year-old woman, was stabbed once in the chest on West 47th Street, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJYPu_0hdQ7GR900
The crime scene on West 47th was one of two stabbing that took place in the area Wednesday.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

The random attacks were committed by a male suspect believed to be in his 40s, police sources said. A person of interest was taken into custody, but no charges were immediately reported by police.

The victims were taken to Roosevelt Hospital by private means and are expected to live, the NYPD said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Rape and Robbery

Police are looking for the man they say robbed and attempted to rape a woman inside her East Village apartment over the weekend. Investigators say it was around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday inside of the Lillian Wald Houses when he followed a 53-year-old woman into her building, and forced his way into her apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Police arrest man in Manhattan fatal shooting

NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a Brooklyn man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near Union Square in Manhattan earlier this week. According to authorities, early Thursday morning, the victim was found shot in the head near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime
Daily News

Teen crushed to death when he falls onto wheels of tractor-trailer in bizarre Bronx mishap

A teenager was crushed to death in a bizarre Bronx mishap when he fell off the back of a parked trailer and landed on the wheels of a moving tractor-trailer early Sunday, police said. The 17-year-old victim had climbed on top of the unattached long-box trailer parked on E. 138th St. near Walnut Ave., a bustling industrial area of Mott Haven, when he lost his footing around 12:30 a.m., ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New pictures of truck connected to Queens hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old

NEW YORK - We're getting a better look at the pickup track police are looking for in connection to a hit-and-run in Queens that killed 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez. Investigators released more images of the white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500. Surveillance video shows Martinez was crossing the street in East Elmhurst with his father and two siblings on Tuesday, Aug. 30.A white Dodge Ram traveling on McIntosh Street turned south on 100th Street and struck Jonathan. The driver kept going. Neighbors told CBS2 the intersection is known for speeding and dangerous driving. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD: Man hit with piece of wood, bitten in subway robbery

NEW YORK - Police say a man was hit with a piece of wood and bitten during a robbery at a Brooklyn subway station.It happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.According to police, a 40-year-old man was walking down the mezzanine level when someone approached him and hit him in the head and back with a piece of wood.The suspect then allegedly bit the man on his arm before grabbing his cellphone and running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults

A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Bullet hits woman in neck on Williamsburg Bridge

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a woman in a Manhattan-bound car was shot in the neck. Police, say it happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was a passenger in the car being driven over the Williamsburg Bridge when she and the driver heard a loud noise.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, arrested in 17-year-old girl’s shooting death in Queens: NYPD

ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday in connection with a teenage girl’s shooting death in Queens. Shantasia O’Brian, 17, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back on Friday, police said. She was rushed from 136th Avenue to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Officers […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy