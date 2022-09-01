PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-story home located at 1505 W Widenham St. was destroyed Sunday in a fire. According to authorities, the home was vacant at the time of the blaze. “Due to the amount of fire and dangerous conditions, the truck company was used to flow water into the second floor of the home,” Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said. “Additional crews deployed large handlines for this labor-intensive fire.”

