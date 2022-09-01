Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Two now arrested following recent stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they now have two suspects in custody in connection with a stabbing incident more than a week ago. Police say Kendall Howard, 31, was arrested Friday on charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. This follows the arrest of Reuben Bailey,...
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Peoria’s 17th homicide of the year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Peoria has now been identified. According to a release by the Peoria County Coroner, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired on West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, beginning life saving measures.
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
1470 WMBD
Another teen is arrested in connection with a fight at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA, Ill. — Another teenager has been arrested for the brawl at Peoria Stadium last Friday night during Peoria High School’s season opener football game with Metamora. Peoria Police say on Thursday, detectives arrested a 16-year-old male for Mob Action. The juvenile is a District 150 student. He...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
Central Illinois Proud
Vacant house destroyed in Sunday fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-story home located at 1505 W Widenham St. was destroyed Sunday in a fire. According to authorities, the home was vacant at the time of the blaze. “Due to the amount of fire and dangerous conditions, the truck company was used to flow water into the second floor of the home,” Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said. “Additional crews deployed large handlines for this labor-intensive fire.”
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, upon arrival on the scene, officers located a man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
wglt.org
One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington
Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 2nd afternoon shooting in Peoria sends a man to a local hospital
UPDATE (7:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police provided no suspect information in a news release about Thursday afternoon’s second shooting in the River City. Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated six shots fired in the 2400 block of West Marquette Avenue. between South Griswold and South Streets.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man found guilty of 2021 murder
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man has been convicted of murder in a 2021 homicide. Arenza Brown, 20, was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021 shooting that left 34-year-old Joshua...
hoiabc.com
Peoria man convicted of 2021 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been found guilty for his role in a May 2021 homicide in Peoria. Arenza Brown was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
1470 WMBD
Man shot in the leg Thursday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Peoria Police were called to W. Marquette, near S. Griswold, on a ShotSpotter alert indicating six rounds were fired. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Man wanted for viral animal cruelty incident, other warrants
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A warrant has been issued Thursday for a man involved in an animal cruelty incident that went viral in August. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince not only for animal cruelty but also for an unrelated violation of an order of protection and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
