ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cfp#Notre Dame#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Anthony Richardson makes 2-point conversion with beautiful spin move

Anthony Richardson lit it up for Florida in the Gators’ 29-26 home win over Utah on Saturday, and one particular play he made drew plenty of attention. Richardson went 17/24 for 168 yards in the air, and he rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns. His skills were on full display when he converted a 2-point attempt early in the fourth quarter after a touchdown made it 20-19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

LSU DE Ali Gaye ejected for brutal targeting play

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye was ejected from his Tigers’ game against Florida State on Sunday night due to a brutal targeting play. Florida State had a 3rd-and-3 at the LSU 27 late in the third quarter of the season-opening game for the Tigers. Jordan Travis took a snap from shotgun and quickly released a pass towards Ontaria Wilson in the end zone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Key Bucs player could return earlier than expected?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to open their 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one of their best players continues to trend in the right direction with his recovery from a major knee injury. Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin was spotted at practice on Monday...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Bo Nix’s Oregon debut features awful interception

Bo Nix was often criticized for his inconsistency and poor decisions while quarterbacking Auburn. Unfortunately for him, the same traits appear to be carrying over to his tenure with Oregon. Nix made his first start for the Ducks on Saturday after his offseason transfer from Auburn, and did not help...
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has flattering comparison for Mac Jones

There have been some concerns surrounding Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ offense heading into the season, but one Hall of Fame quarterback seems confident that they will eventually straighten things out. Troy Aikman, who is entering his first season as the color analyst for “Monday Night Football,”...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Famer Torry Holt calls out ESPN for major error

Pro Football Hall of Famer Torry Holt gave ESPN a well-earned roasting for a graphical error during a college football telecast Saturday. During ESPN’s broadcast of Saturday’s game between NC State and East Carolina, the network showed a graphic of the Wolfpack all-time touchdown reception leaders to highlight Thayer Thomas’ chances of breaking the record. That record is currently held by Holt, who caught 31 touchdowns while at NC State between 1995 and 1998.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Arizona has huge blooper on punt in end zone

The Arizona Wildcats looked much better on Saturday than they have in recent years, except for one really embarrassing play. Arizona was leading 31-10 in the third quarter of their game against San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs pinned the Wildcats at the three following a punt. Arizona actually went backwards from there and had to punt on a 4th-and-12 from their 1.
TUCSON, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 college football team would have made CFP playoff each year in 12-team format

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers voted to approve expanding to a 12-team playoff on Friday. Expectations are that the change will be enacted by at least 2026. The new playoff format will involve the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids. And while there are other issues that need to be ironed out, most view this as a positive step for college football. Even if the driving factor was money.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
19K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy