UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
Video: Mack Brown pulls Antonio Brown in locker room after North Carolina win
There is officially a new “MBC” — Mack Brown of Carolina. North Carolina won their road opener against nearby Appalachian State on Saturday in a 63-61 nailbiter. The dramatic back-and-forth went all the way down the final possession before the Tar Heels emerged victorious. After the game,...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
Rutgers forced into embarrassing punt on 4th and goal
This may be the start of a new college football season, but for at least one series, it was the same old Rutgers. The oft-maligned Scarlet Knights were forced into a punt on 4th and goal during their season opener against Boston College. The series happened late in the first quarter, though at least the punt was high-quality.
Iowa ruthlessly trolled by local newspaper following poor showing
Iowa defeated South Dakota State in its first game of the season on Saturday, but we feel badly for anyone who had to sit through it. The performance from the Hawkeyes was summed up quite well by a local newspaper. Iowa managed just 166 yards of total offense in a...
Anthony Richardson makes 2-point conversion with beautiful spin move
Anthony Richardson lit it up for Florida in the Gators’ 29-26 home win over Utah on Saturday, and one particular play he made drew plenty of attention. Richardson went 17/24 for 168 yards in the air, and he rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns. His skills were on full display when he converted a 2-point attempt early in the fourth quarter after a touchdown made it 20-19.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LSU DE Ali Gaye ejected for brutal targeting play
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye was ejected from his Tigers’ game against Florida State on Sunday night due to a brutal targeting play. Florida State had a 3rd-and-3 at the LSU 27 late in the third quarter of the season-opening game for the Tigers. Jordan Travis took a snap from shotgun and quickly released a pass towards Ontaria Wilson in the end zone.
Key Bucs player could return earlier than expected?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to open their 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one of their best players continues to trend in the right direction with his recovery from a major knee injury. Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin was spotted at practice on Monday...
Video: LSU loses on unbelievable blocked extra point
LSU drove 99 yards in the final 1:20 of Sunday night’s game against Florida State, only to lose on a blocked extra point. FSU beat LSU 24-23 to improve to 2-0. The Seminoles were in control late but nearly gave the game away. They were leading 24-17 and recovered...
Bo Nix’s Oregon debut features awful interception
Bo Nix was often criticized for his inconsistency and poor decisions while quarterbacking Auburn. Unfortunately for him, the same traits appear to be carrying over to his tenure with Oregon. Nix made his first start for the Ducks on Saturday after his offseason transfer from Auburn, and did not help...
Troy Aikman has flattering comparison for Mac Jones
There have been some concerns surrounding Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ offense heading into the season, but one Hall of Fame quarterback seems confident that they will eventually straighten things out. Troy Aikman, who is entering his first season as the color analyst for “Monday Night Football,”...
Hall of Famer Torry Holt calls out ESPN for major error
Pro Football Hall of Famer Torry Holt gave ESPN a well-earned roasting for a graphical error during a college football telecast Saturday. During ESPN’s broadcast of Saturday’s game between NC State and East Carolina, the network showed a graphic of the Wolfpack all-time touchdown reception leaders to highlight Thayer Thomas’ chances of breaking the record. That record is currently held by Holt, who caught 31 touchdowns while at NC State between 1995 and 1998.
Video: Arizona has huge blooper on punt in end zone
The Arizona Wildcats looked much better on Saturday than they have in recent years, except for one really embarrassing play. Arizona was leading 31-10 in the third quarter of their game against San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs pinned the Wildcats at the three following a punt. Arizona actually went backwards from there and had to punt on a 4th-and-12 from their 1.
LSU’s special teams were a total disaster in loss to Florida State
LSU lost to Florida State 24-23 in their season opener on Sunday night, and their atrocious special teams were the biggest reason for the defeat. For starters, the Tigers had an extra point blocked that would have tied the game at 24 and sent it to overtime (video here). But LSU had several other ugly special teams errors throughout the game.
Extent of LSU lineman’s celebration injury revealed
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith has unfortunately gone the way of Bill Gramatica. The Tigers defensive tackle was injured during Sunday’s loss to Florida State when he jumped up to celebrate a tackle for loss and landed awkwardly on his left leg (video here). Julie Boudwin of Rivals reports...
Only 1 college football team would have made CFP playoff each year in 12-team format
The College Football Playoff Board of Managers voted to approve expanding to a 12-team playoff on Friday. Expectations are that the change will be enacted by at least 2026. The new playoff format will involve the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids. And while there are other issues that need to be ironed out, most view this as a positive step for college football. Even if the driving factor was money.
