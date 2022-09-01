Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Fallon murder suspect to stay hospitalized for year
A Fallon man will remain in custody at a Reno-area maximum security psychiatric facility for another year until he returns to the Tenth Judicial District Court in Fallon for another proceeding on his competency. A competency hearing was held last week for John O’Connor, a 52-year-old Fallon man charged with...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest two, issue 29 citations in motorcycle safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on September 3rd, 2022. Five officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 78 citations during pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
FOX Reno
Man arrested for Fernley shooting, charged with first degree murder
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars for a shooting in Fernley that left one person dead this week, announced Wednesday by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Edward Doyle Small has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after police say...
Lassen County News
Police chase leads to the arrest of two men
They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
2news.com
Reno, Sparks, Washoe County announce office closures for Labor Day
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. All City of Reno recreation facilities, including Idlewild Pool, will also be closed on September 5. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information. The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public...
fernleyreporter.com
Driver survives apparent suicide attempt, placed in observation cell
Troy Driver, the man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Naomi Irion, survived an apparent suicide attempt in the Lyon County jail and is being held in an observation cell. Rumors that Driver committed suicide began to circulate on social media earlier this week, and on Tuesday, the Lyon...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Identify Victim, Suspect in Deadly Shooting
The victim and the suspect have been identified in a homicide investigation out of Lyon County. Lyon County deputies say they got a call about a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Vincent Eugene Small was the victim of a gunshot wound...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department issues 78 citations in pedestrian safety effort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety enforcement on Friday led to 78 traffic citations and 10 warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Police also made one arrest for driving under the influence and gave 10 warnings. Eleven officers targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas that had the highest concentration of...
Record-Courier
The Labor Day 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Around 400 people turned out for Tark in the Park at Minden Park on Saturday, according to Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who organized the Labor Day weekend event. The Labor Day weekend opened with three wrecks on Friday before 5 p.m. The most severe saw one person...
Elko Daily Free Press
Another delay in Fernley kidnap-killing case
RENO (AP) — A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in...
Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
Sparks police body camera footage shows fatal shooting of man who injured son with knife
This article has been updated to correct the street on which the shooting occurred. Sparks police fatally shot 59-year-old Francisco Pena on Aug. 22 in an apartment complex on Merchant Street. ...
KOLO TV Reno
2 major road detours for Sparks Blvd. planned this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC of Washoe County says it is planning major road detours this weekend on Sparks Boulevard for paving operations. The work will be a part of phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project, split into two weekend closures. Weekend closure one will begin Sept. 9 and...
2news.com
Man Shot, Killed Outside Liquor Store in Downtown Reno
One man is dead after being shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno Monday night. It happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m. Police say when they arrived, there was one unidentified man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An officer on...
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
2news.com
NB I-580 Second Street On-Ramp Now Open
The construction on the Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 is reopen as of September 2 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements. From Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, crews were working to install landscape monuments and roadway sign foundations. The improvements are part...
Visitors escape the heat as Lake Tahoe embraces Labor Day weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the heatwave grips California, many people are looking for ways to cool down. A popular spot is Lake Tahoe as South Lake Tahoe looks to embrace Labor Day weekend again fully. As the valley continues to hit consecutive days of triple-digit heat. Some people like Dylan Eterovich of […]
2news.com
Accomplished Carson Tahoe Resident Celebrates Turning 100 With a Bike Show
Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents. Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
