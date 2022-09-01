ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

Nevada Appeal

Fallon murder suspect to stay hospitalized for year

A Fallon man will remain in custody at a Reno-area maximum security psychiatric facility for another year until he returns to the Tenth Judicial District Court in Fallon for another proceeding on his competency. A competency hearing was held last week for John O’Connor, a 52-year-old Fallon man charged with...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Reno Police arrest two, issue 29 citations in motorcycle safety operation

With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on September 3rd, 2022. Five officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno Police arrest one, issue 78 citations during pedestrian safety operation

With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
RENO, NV
Lassen County News

Police chase leads to the arrest of two men

They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Reno, Sparks, Washoe County announce office closures for Labor Day

City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. All City of Reno recreation facilities, including Idlewild Pool, will also be closed on September 5. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information. The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Driver survives apparent suicide attempt, placed in observation cell

Troy Driver, the man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Naomi Irion, survived an apparent suicide attempt in the Lyon County jail and is being held in an observation cell. Rumors that Driver committed suicide began to circulate on social media earlier this week, and on Tuesday, the Lyon...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department issues 78 citations in pedestrian safety effort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety enforcement on Friday led to 78 traffic citations and 10 warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Police also made one arrest for driving under the influence and gave 10 warnings. Eleven officers targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas that had the highest concentration of...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Labor Day 2022 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Around 400 people turned out for Tark in the Park at Minden Park on Saturday, according to Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who organized the Labor Day weekend event. The Labor Day weekend opened with three wrecks on Friday before 5 p.m. The most severe saw one person...
MINDEN, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Another delay in Fernley kidnap-killing case

RENO (AP) — A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in...
8 News Now

Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2 major road detours for Sparks Blvd. planned this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC of Washoe County says it is planning major road detours this weekend on Sparks Boulevard for paving operations. The work will be a part of phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project, split into two weekend closures. Weekend closure one will begin Sept. 9 and...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man Shot, Killed Outside Liquor Store in Downtown Reno

One man is dead after being shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno Monday night. It happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m. Police say when they arrived, there was one unidentified man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An officer on...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race

A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
RENO, NV
2news.com

NB I-580 Second Street On-Ramp Now Open

The construction on the Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 is reopen as of September 2 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements. From Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, crews were working to install landscape monuments and roadway sign foundations. The improvements are part...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Accomplished Carson Tahoe Resident Celebrates Turning 100 With a Bike Show

Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents. Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
CARSON CITY, NV

