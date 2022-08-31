Read full article on original website
Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). Shares have lost about 4.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Berkshire Hathaway B due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Why Stitch Fix Stock Dropped 16% in August
Fashion web site Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) lost 16% of its stock value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no new specific to the company, so it seems that the decline was due more to pessimism about the company's prospects amid declining sales and management changes.
Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Kroger (KR). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Why O-I Glass (OI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Globant (GLOB) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 28% Upside in Everbridge (EVBG): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of Everbridge (EVBG) have gained 20.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $39.23, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.11 indicates a potential upside of 27.7%.
Here's Why Investors Need to Watch for Pure Storage (PSTG)
Record Inflation, hawkish Fed policy, lingering supply chain issues and uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions have raised investors’ apprehension. Amid the ongoing volatility, Pure Storage PSTG is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to make some gains from its upside potential, especially after a strong quarterly performance.
Is Greif (GEF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Greif (GEF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Here's Why XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly
Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
Why Cathay General (CATY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of...
Why Community Bank System (CBU) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
How Much Upside is Left in Quest Resource (QRHC)? Wall Street Analysts Think 63%
Shares of Quest Resource (QRHC) have gained 56.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.38, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $12 indicates a potential upside of 62.6%.
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Here's Why You Should Retain Emerson (EMR) Stock for Now
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is likely to benefit from strength across its energy, chemicals, metals, commercial, industrial and other end markets in the quarters ahead despite supply-chain woes, and labor, raw material and logistics costs. Also, EMR’s strong backlog level at the Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments is expected to support its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. For fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022), EMR predicts net sales growth of 7-8% from the year-ago reported figure.
Are Investors Undervaluing Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Should Investors Consider 4.6% Yielding Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR)?
Investors are once again becoming increasingly wary of retail REITs. This is due to the ongoing macroeconomic turmoil, which is assumed to lessen consumers' purchasing power, thus softening the overall foot traffic in retail properties. That said, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) seems to be delivering good results. Its 4.6% dividend yield appears enticing when considering there is room for the dividend to grow from here. However, I am neutral on the stock, as my appetite for the space remains apathetic.
