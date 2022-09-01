‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode

Read full article on original website
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Posts Heartwarming Pics With Youngest Granddaughter
Melissa Gilbert got her very first role at the young age of three. Seven years later, she became a full-blown child star with her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder in the classic TV series Little House on the Prairie and remained entrenched in the Hollywood lifestyle for the next four decades.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor Alison Arngrim Compares Nellie Oleson to Hannibal Lecter
'Little House on the Prairie' alum Alison Arngrim compare her role of Nellie to Anthony Hopkins' portrayal of the notorious serial killer Hannibal Lecter.
‘Yellowstone': Beth Dutton Actor Kelly Reilly’s Real-Life Husband Has Something in Common With Rip Wheeler
On the Paramount Network TV show Yellowstone, Beth Dutton is married to Rip Wheeler. In real life, actor Kelly Reilly is married to Kyle Baugher. The two men share a common characteristic. While Rip is brooding American cowboy, prone to violence as he sees fit, Baugher is an American financier,...
‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Here Are the Classic Series’ Best Five Episodes
The Beverly Hillbillies might be pop culture’s most famous rags to riches story and has been a staple of classic tv for decades. It originally aired on CBS from 1962 to 1971. Across 9 seasons the series totaled a staggering 274 episodes. Its immense popularity spawned other comedy shows featuring rural characters and settings. Series creator Paul Henning was instrumental in Petticoat Junction and Green Acres joining CBS during this era. These shows enjoyed great popularity into the early 70s. However, CBS executives decided they wanted to appeal to a more urban, sophisticated market and abruptly canceled all of their rural-themed shows.
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series
Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery
Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
‘All in the Family’: Jean Stapleton and the Death of Edith Bunker Shocked America
Losing a major character from a weekly television series is not frequently done. Oftentimes when it is, it’s either a disaster (i.e. the death of Freddie Prinze and Chico and the Man), it opens up new possibilities for character storytelling (McLean Stevenson was only the first of a number of significant cast departures on M*A*S*H) or proves that an ensemble can carry on without their lead (Roseanne becoming The Conners). Yet as successful as those examples are, none of them were as emotionally impactful as the off-camera death of Edith Bunker on the All in the Family spinoff, Archie Bunker’s Place.
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
It’s official—Despite all hopes that he was planning a surprise appearance, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning to Criminal Minds. The FBI crime drama is coming back to the TV screen after a two-year hiatus. And filming has kicked off with several of the original cast members. Paget...
Kathie Lee Gifford Says Being a Grandmother Is 'Beautiful,' Calls Grandson Frank a 'Wonderment'
Kathie Lee Gifford is loving her new chapter in life as a grandma. The TODAY show alum, 69, is currently reveling in her new title as "Bubbe" as a first-time grandma to grandson, Frank Michael, the first baby born to Kathie Lee's son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown. The baby boy, who was born in May, is named after the late Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee's husband and Cody and sister Cassidy Gifford's father.
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Shares New Pic With Dad Pat Sajak Ahead of Season 40
Well, it is quite interesting to see Maggie Sajak of Wheel of Fortune standing next… The post ‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Shares New Pic With Dad Pat Sajak Ahead of Season 40 appeared first on Outsider.
Toby Keith, 61, Gives Important Update On Country Music Star’s Stomach Cancer Battle: ‘So Far, So Good’
Toby Keith Sends Love to Fans Through His Cancer Battle. Country star Toby Keith, 61, announced in June that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is more likely to form in the gastroesophageal junction – the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s On-Set Habit That Shocked Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! is gearing up for a new season, which brings new co-hosts and a new podcast. Co-host Mayim Bialik appeared on the podcast with Ken Jennings, and revealed a habit on-set that she has. Bialik and Jennings were announced as the official co-hosts earlier this summer in July. Executive producer...
Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out About Hugh Hefner
In a new documentary series from A&E, the network explores the lavish and sometimes peculiar life of Hugh Hefner, the Playboy empire, and the outlandish mansion. Hosting some of the biggest celebrities in the world, the Playboy mansion became somewhat of an urban legend as to what happened behind closed doors. With the new documentary sharing some light on the good and the bad, former Playboy, Jenny McCarthy, recently discussed her time at the mansion and why she refused to take part in the documentary.
‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Speaks Out in Cryptic Post Amid Mike Wolfe-Frank Fritz Feud
The stars of reality show “American Pickers” have been in the headlines recently. Between tensions between current and former hosts and health checkups, it has been an eventful few weeks. Danielle Colby, who is also on the show, gave a bright statement on finding a reason to laugh...
