The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort kicked off on October 1, 2021, and runs through March 2023. It may be difficult to believe, but March is coming up quickly! If you have not yet visited Disney World during the milestone anniversary celebration, or if you just haven’t experienced everything that the Resort’s 50th has to offer, we’ve got you covered with everything you have to try before the celebration ends this spring.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO