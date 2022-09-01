ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Man drowned at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KHQA) — A Louisville, Kentucky, man died on Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks after he "voluntarily" left a pontoon but was "was reportedly impaired and had diminished swimming capabilities," according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online records. The incident occurred around 4:15...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Illinois man pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON, DC (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Matthew Capsel, 28, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Court documents state Capsel was among...
OTTAWA, IL
Newly formulated COVID vaccines coming soon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The BA.5 COVID variant, also known as the Omicron variant, continues to be the variant with the highest infection rate, infecting 9 out of 10 persons who test positive for COVID-19 according to CDC estimates. The new booster shot hopes to change that. "We view...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
CHICAGO, IL

