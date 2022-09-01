Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Man drowned at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KHQA) — A Louisville, Kentucky, man died on Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks after he "voluntarily" left a pontoon but was "was reportedly impaired and had diminished swimming capabilities," according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online records. The incident occurred around 4:15...
khqa.com
Kansas City woman thrown from tube, seriously injured at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a tube on the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, it happened at the 10.6-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake. Bruce Peterson, 33, of Gladstone, MO, was piloting...
khqa.com
Illinois man pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON, DC (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Matthew Capsel, 28, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Court documents state Capsel was among...
khqa.com
Newly formulated COVID vaccines coming soon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The BA.5 COVID variant, also known as the Omicron variant, continues to be the variant with the highest infection rate, infecting 9 out of 10 persons who test positive for COVID-19 according to CDC estimates. The new booster shot hopes to change that. "We view...
khqa.com
Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
khqa.com
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
