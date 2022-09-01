ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Heating up before Labor Day storms arrive in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. September 3 — Warming up this weekend ahead of Labor Day rain. The weekend starts off with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and highs in the warm upper 80s with a little more humidity. Sunday turns mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Get cookin' with cardio before the cookout

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's Labor Day and before you get your grub on, get cookin' with cardio before the cookout. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shows an aerobic workout.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Belgian cyclist wins first Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke of Team Israel-Premier Tech, wins the first-ever 121.7-mile Maryland Cycling Classic against some of the best professional cyclists in the world right here in Baltimore, according to the organization's website. The race that is supported by UnitedHealthcare started at Benefits...
BALTIMORE, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hemby shines as Maryland beats Buffalo 31-10

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Roman Hemby ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard sprint in the first minute of the second half that helped Maryland pull away to a 31-10 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. On an otherwise uneven day for the Maryland offense, Hemby...
BUFFALO, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

CHATTOGA, Ga. (WTVC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency following severe flooding. The declaration is for Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, estimating up to 12 inches of rain. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County was also under a flash flood warning.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
foxbaltimore.com

Two rooftops catch fire along block in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two rooftops of homes along a block of Charles Street in Federal Hill caught fire Monday, the fire department said. The fires started just before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Charles Street. The fire has spread inside one of the homes, but no one was hurt, said Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City urges West Baltimore residents to boil water after possible E.coli contamination

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Department of Public Works advised residents in West Baltimore to boil their water after E.coli contamination was detected at nearby police and fire stations. "The precautionary Boil Water Advisory is directly affecting approximately 1,500 residential and commercial facilities located in the following West Baltimore boundaries:...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police urges safe driving during Labor Day holiday weekend

MARYLAND (WBFF) — During the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging residents who plan to celebrate with alcohol to avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this holiday weekend, state police will be conducting patrols at each of...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in fatal motorcycle collision in south Baltimore Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Curtis Bay area of south Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. At about 4:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a reported vehicle collision. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Matthews leads Towson to 14-13 OT win over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Devin Matthews ran for two touchdowns and 112 yards and Towson beat Bucknell 14-13 in overtime Saturday night in a season opener. Matthews' 3-yard scoring run in overtime gave Towson a 14-7 lead. It occurred two plays after Tyrrell Pigrome completed a 15-yard pass to Isaiah Perkins on fourth-and-8 to keep the drive going.
LEWISBURG, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Milford Mill, Dunbar open 2022 season with wins

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Both Milford Mill and Dunbar made it to the state championship game in 2021 and those two squads were two of many local teams that opened the season on Friday night. The Millers are coming off of a loss in the state championship, but head coach...
MILFORD MILL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
SMITHSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fiery crash on I-695 Outer Loop leaves Bel Air man dead, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A pickup truck crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on the outer loop of I-695 last night, leaving the driver of the pickup dead, according to Maryland State Police. Police identify the driver as 35-year-old Anthony Robert Schepis of Bel Air, Md. Investigators say Schepis was driving...
BEL AIR, MD

