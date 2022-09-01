Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers’ MLB Record Streak Snapped In Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers returned from their road trip with a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the series opener, marking their first time dropping three in a row since being swept by the San Francisco Giants from June 10-12. According to STATS LLC, it also ended the...
Dodgers: Watch Trayce Thompson Absolutely Crush a Homer Against San Diego
Cash considerations. That’s all it took to acquire Trayce Thompson. On Sunday night, the 31-year-old gave it right back to the team who gave him away just a few months prior. After just 6 appearances in Padres uniform, the team was ready to DFA him. The Dodgers made a...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Wilmer Flores receives Saturday off
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Flores will take a seat on the bench after Tommy La Stella was picked as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 352 batted balls this season, Flores has recorded a 6.5% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Sunday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 356 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .271 batting average with an .874 OPS, 21 home...
Matt Olson returns to Oakland as Braves start West Coast trip
Matt Olson makes his return to Oakland on Tuesday night for the first time since being traded when the Athletics
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
numberfire.com
Jake Fraley batting cleanup for Cincinnati Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Jake Fraley as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Fraley will cover left field and bat cleanup in the first game of today's doubleheader while Stuart Fairchild takes a seat. Our models project Fraley, who has a $3,000 salary on...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 447 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .208 batting average with a .678...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier resting for Mariners Monday
The Seattle Mariners did not name Adam Frazier to their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Frazier will take the evening off while Abraham Toro starts at second base and bats eighth against the White Sox. Our models project Frazier for 111 more plate appearances this...
Yardbarker
Cardinals use big inning to snuff Cubs, 8-4
Yadier Molina hit a three-run double and Paul Goldschmidt laced a two-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the visiting Chicago Cubs 8-4 Saturday. Tommy Edman and Tyler O'Neill hit solo homers for the National League Central-leading Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games. They improved to 44-22 at home and 37-20 within their division.
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar is being replaced at first base by Ryan Mountcastle versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 463 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .663 OPS, 15 home runs,...
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in Oakland
Today, we look at how the Oakland Athletics organization is faring and ponder whether the team should retain catcher Sean Murphy.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. As the hapless A’s limp toward the finish line, a story generating some chatter locally (and nationally) is whether the team might part with catcher Sean Murphy in order to acquire more assets this offseason as the franchise’s rebuild moves into its second year.
numberfire.com
Whit Merrifield starting for Toronto Sunday
The Toronto Blue Jays will start Whit Merrifield in centerfield in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Merrifield will bat eighth and start in centerfield Sunday while Raimel Tapia sits. Our models project Merrifield, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.2 fantasy points against the Pirates.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Correa and Bundy Lead Twins Past White Sox 5-1
The Chicago White Sox continued their struggles against Dylan Bundy and Carlos Correa homered to help the visitors to a 5-1 victory on Sunday. The Sox took the weekend series by winning the first two contests and are now 6-7 against the Twins this season. Correa went deep in the...
ESPN
Smith, Thompson homers power MLB-leading Dodgers past Padres
LOS ANGELES -- — Will Smith homered for the second consecutive game and Trayce Thompson added a pinch-hit home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers used two big innings to beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Sunday night. The Dodgers, who have the best record in the MLB...
