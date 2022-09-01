BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As summer comes to a close gas prices have started to fall, even dropping down to $3 a gallon in some parts of Texas, but will the trend last?. According to Eric Lewis, assistant professor with the Department of Public Service and Administration at the Bush School of Public Service, gas prices will likely continue fall over the next few months as people put an end to their summer travel. Lewis said ultimately the price of gas is dependent on what happens in Europe as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO