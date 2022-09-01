Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Recent rain, standing water make conditions perfect for mosquitoes to breed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been a quieter-than-normal mosquito season this year. That’s due in part to recent drought conditions seen across the Lonestar state and Brazos Valley. However, recent rains in the Brazos Valley specifically have kept pest control experts pretty busy over the last two weeks. While...
KBTX.com
AAA predicts travel season will continue past Labor Day
DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - Many Americans are heading out of town after a summer full of travel frustrations with fluctuating gas prices and air travel cancellations and delays. Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas joined First News at Four to discuss what will once again be a busy Labor Day weekend and why this year’s travel season is unique.
KBTX.com
Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
KBTX.com
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has now begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Earl, which formed Friday evening. Alongside Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl marks the second storm to be given a name in 36 hours. Maximum Sustained Winds40 mph. Minimum Central Pressure1005 mb. Location18.4° N 60.3°...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off early with a celebration in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hispanic Heritage Month officially beings September 15 but it’s never too early to start celebrating. Hundreds of Hispanic Americans, Latino Americans and supporters gathered in Downtown Bryan Sunday afternoon for a Hispanic Month Kickoff Celebration. The family-friendly event was free and open to the public. Streets...
KBTX.com
Marines prepare for flyovers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Students had the opportunity to get a close up of two of the four helicopters that will being doing the flyovers at Kyle Field and Aggie Park on Saturday. The flyover’s will be done by Marine Light Attack Squadron 773, a reserve unit...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
KBTX.com
Fans experiences Aggie Park for the first time on gameday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fans got to tailgate in the new state-of-the-art Aggie Park for the first time on Aggie gameday Saturday morning. The new space features over 20 acres of land, a two-part lake, an amphitheater and more. It’s all a part of a $36 million donation from private donors to Texas A&M University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Navasota downs Madisonville in overtime
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers were able to withstand the Madisonville Mustangs Friday night at Mustang Stadium. Navasota was able to take a 7-0 lead into halftime, and turn it into a 27-21 overtime win. Madisonville will head to Fairfield next week. Navasota will host Bellville.
KBTX.com
Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week Two of the high school football season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated stays at No. 3 after the Tigers beat the Monterrey Tigres (Mexico)...
KBTX.com
Gas prices drop, but will they stay down? Expert weighs in
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As summer comes to a close gas prices have started to fall, even dropping down to $3 a gallon in some parts of Texas, but will the trend last?. According to Eric Lewis, assistant professor with the Department of Public Service and Administration at the Bush School of Public Service, gas prices will likely continue fall over the next few months as people put an end to their summer travel. Lewis said ultimately the price of gas is dependent on what happens in Europe as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Sam Houston vs Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Sam Houston on Sep. 3, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart
NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
KBTX.com
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m. Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local...
KBTX.com
C.H. Yoe High School football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - a coach for the C.H Yoe high school football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
KBTX.com
Neighbors concerned with lack of information after double homicide in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a double homicide in a secluded neighborhood of west Bryan near the RELLIS Campus. A call came into law enforcement around 6:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle accident involving three people, one of which was a baby. Once on scene, police found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for care.
KBTX.com
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener. Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night. However, the Tigers hit back quickly,...
KBTX.com
Volleyball Hosts Sam Houston Tuesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. ABOUT THE AGGIES. Texas...
KBTX.com
Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a...
KBTX.com
No. 11 Aggies Lock in Runner-Up Finish at Carmel Cup
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team began the 2022-23 season with a runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup on Sunday at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links. “We were within striking distance of the No. 1 team in the country,” head...
Comments / 0