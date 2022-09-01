Greetings everyone! It seems as if we’re almost back to normal. Traveling, summer camps, family reunions etc., oh what a relief it is! It is such a great feeling to gather with family and friends again. We must still be vigilant because COVID-19 is on the rise again. “The original omicron variant is gone now,” says Dr. Rupp. “Currently subvariants of omicron are circulating, including BA.4, BA.5, are both increasing in our community. Please, continue to follow CDC guidelines and include the necessary safety tips for yourself and those whom you come in contact with.”

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO