DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
abccolumbia.com
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: One man shot at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say one man was shot at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus overnight. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. According to officers, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department searching for man missing from medical transport
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a missing man Monday. Officers said they are searching for 53-year-old Theodor Cooley. Cooley was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was released from...
abccolumbia.com
Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
Crash on Millwood Avenue sends pedestrian to hospital overnight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a major collision that happened overnight and left one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened late Saturday evening in the area of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street, forcing the closure of Millwood between Taylor and Gervais streets for some time. Investigators...
WIS-TV
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
Sumter power outage reported due to crash
SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
wach.com
Updates from City of Newberry District 5
Greetings everyone! It seems as if we’re almost back to normal. Traveling, summer camps, family reunions etc., oh what a relief it is! It is such a great feeling to gather with family and friends again. We must still be vigilant because COVID-19 is on the rise again. “The original omicron variant is gone now,” says Dr. Rupp. “Currently subvariants of omicron are circulating, including BA.4, BA.5, are both increasing in our community. Please, continue to follow CDC guidelines and include the necessary safety tips for yourself and those whom you come in contact with.”
wach.com
Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash near U.S. 601 in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kershaw County. Coroner David West says the victim was 57-year-old Ronny Layton Jr. of Lugoff. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 6:58 p.m., on Saturday,...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
WIS-TV
AAA predicts 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travel experts say Labor Day Weekend could reach pre-pandemic travel volumes. This, as the national average cost of gasoline has dropped $0.38 cents from last month. In South Carolina, AAA says the average cost of gas has fallen for 11 consecutive weeks. Now averaging $3.43 per...
abccolumbia.com
Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
