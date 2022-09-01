ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce DPS: One man shot at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say one man was shot at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus overnight. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. According to officers, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
CHAPIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash on Millwood Avenue sends pedestrian to hospital overnight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a major collision that happened overnight and left one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened late Saturday evening in the area of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street, forcing the closure of Millwood between Taylor and Gervais streets for some time. Investigators...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter power outage reported due to crash

SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
SUMTER, SC
WIS
wach.com

One dead in motorcycle crash in Richland county

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash took place around 10:30 Sunday night on Antioch Church Rd. near Strawberry Lane. Deputies say the rider of a motorcycle began to drift over the center of the road. Despite correcting back...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Updates from City of Newberry District 5

Greetings everyone! It seems as if we’re almost back to normal. Traveling, summer camps, family reunions etc., oh what a relief it is! It is such a great feeling to gather with family and friends again. We must still be vigilant because COVID-19 is on the rise again. “The original omicron variant is gone now,” says Dr. Rupp. “Currently subvariants of omicron are circulating, including BA.4, BA.5, are both increasing in our community. Please, continue to follow CDC guidelines and include the necessary safety tips for yourself and those whom you come in contact with.”
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

AAA predicts 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travel experts say Labor Day Weekend could reach pre-pandemic travel volumes. This, as the national average cost of gasoline has dropped $0.38 cents from last month. In South Carolina, AAA says the average cost of gas has fallen for 11 consecutive weeks. Now averaging $3.43 per...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
LUGOFF, SC

