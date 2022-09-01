Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Film Review: Syracuse showcases defensive flexibility in season opener, shuts down Malik Cunningham
Film Review: Syracuse showcases defensive flexibility in season opener, shuts down Malik Cunningham

On Saturday, Syracuse won its eighth season opener in the past decade. But the 31-7 demolition of Louisville marked the Orange's first Week 1 conference win since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, giving them a jump start on a difficult conference schedule.
Daily Orange
Dino Babers ‘enjoyed’ watching defensive film after Louisville win
Dino Babers 'enjoyed' watching defensive film after Louisville win

Head coach Dino Babers "enjoyed" watching the Louisville game film over the last two days. There were some issues, like SU's 18 penalties, that he said needed to be cleaned up. But the defense and the first installation of offensive coordinator Robert Anae's balanced offense impressed Babers, now in his seventh season at the helm for Syracuse.
Daily Orange
Syracuse defense delivers ‘complete game’ in win over Louisville
Syracuse defense delivers 'complete game' in win over Louisville

Garrett Williams knew what he was facing. When asked about how he and the rest of Syracuse's secondary was preparing to battle Louisville's Malik Cunningham, Williams acknowledged him as the "best dual threat quarterback now in the conference, but probably in the country."
Daily Orange
SU’s house band scene allures eclectic student crowd at Bloomfest II
SU's house band scene allures eclectic student crowd at Bloomfest II

Before rocking out on stage, Vir Batra manned the merch table in the back of the Westcott Theater. He socialized with other students as they came in and prepared for his act. Batra is the lead singer of house band Studio89 and plays guitar in Picture Us Tiny— on Thursday night, he performed in both groups at Bloomfest II, a show dedicated to the house band scene in Syracuse at the Westcott.
Daily Orange
Get active, learn something new this week with these 10 Syracuse events
Get active, learn something new this week with these 10 Syracuse events

Volunteer at Pete's Giving Garden. Love gardening and fighting hunger? Spend the morning at Pete's Giving Garden, harvesting tomatoes, zucchini and more for Hendricks Chapel's two food pantries. The garden is a collaboration between SU's Sustainability Management team, the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and Hendricks Chapel Food Pantry. There will be accommodations for any volunteers with mobility issues. The event will occur on Friday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Daily Orange
85 South show features roasts from comedians, knee slaps from audience
85 South show features roasts from comedians, knee slaps from audience

Buffalo resident Echo Young bought her friend tickets to the 85 South Show, Return of the Ghetto Legends Tour as a birthday surprise. Excited to experience a "live podcast," Young said she expected "laughs and laughs and laughs and laughs."
Daily Orange
Don’t give up the fight for reproductive rights, there are others standing with you
Don't give up the fight for reproductive rights, there are others standing with you

Editor's note: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault. As an advocate who has been working in the field of domestic and sexual violence for over a decade, I can say it's an incredibly concerning time to be doing this work. The impact that the overturning of Roe v. Wade has had on individuals, specifically college students with marginalized identities, is immeasurable and devastating.
Daily Orange
SA makes efforts to achieve carbon neutrality earlier than 2040 deadline
SA makes efforts to achieve carbon neutrality earlier than 2040 deadline

In 2009, Syracuse University committed to become carbon neutral by 2040 as part of its Climate Action Plan. Current Student Association leaders want to see that deadlined moved up as part of a larger update...
Daily Orange
Fruit, Caribbean identity inspire Samantha Box’s exhibit ‘Carribean Dreams’
Fruit, Caribbean identity inspire Samantha Box's exhibit 'Carribean Dreams'

In 2018, Samantha Box stumbled upon a section in her local market with foods she hadn't seen in a long time. She looked at rows and rows of Caribbean fruits, vegetables and apis, a salt fish that is part of a national Jamaican dish.
Daily Orange
Despite usage decline, students still see blue light system as necessity
Despite usage decline, students still see blue light system as necessity

Editor's Note: This article includes mentions of sexual assault. When Syracuse University freshman Margaret Kirby was touring college campuses before applying, she noticed that all of them had a blue light system in place as part of their campus safety programs.
Daily Orange
London Ladd’s identity influences his latest exhibit ‘How Shall We Be Known’
London Ladd's identity influences his latest exhibit 'How Shall We Be Known'

Growing up biracial influenced almost all of illustrator London Ladd's work. "Everything about my work, even practice pieces, is primarily African American," he said. "I'm trying to bring a sense of representation to my work, and a sense of therapy, of coming to grips with knowing who I am, because it's always been a struggle for me as a creator."
Daily Orange
New SPD data shows disproportionate policing of Black people, communities
New SPD data shows disproportionate policing of Black people, communities

Data from the Syracuse Police Department shows officers disproportionately stopped Black people in the city over the last year, with Black people accounting for nearly 65% of all stops despite making up about 35% of the population.
Daily Orange
Rise N Shine owner plans new Italian restaurant, talks expanding current businesses
Rise N Shine owner plans new Italian restaurant, talks expanding current businesses

When she was just 14 years old, Danielle Mercuri began working in the restaurant industry. And after working a desk job for a few years, she realized she was not made to sit at a desk. When she found herself unemployed with three children to raise, Mercuri decided to waitress at Rise N Shine.
