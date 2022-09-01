KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen residents are invited to a final public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Proposed Annual Budget to City Council on Tuesday. The City says the new budget is scheduled to be adopted on September 13. General Fund expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year are $112.5 million – which is $6.2 million (5.8 percent) higher than the 2022 fiscal year adopted budget. The City says this increase is mostly attributed to six actions – including the three percent civil service cost of living adjustment ($1.2 million), absorbing $1 premium pay for certain public safety employees ($1.4 million), and a three percent cost of living adjustment for classified employees ($674,099).

KILLEEN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO