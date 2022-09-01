ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Waco farmers market finds success in unexpected place

WACO, Texas — North Valley Mills Drive is a well known road in Waco. On it, you'll pass a number of well known restaurants, stores and landmarks. But a couple days out of the week, in the parking lot of Westview Village, a group of local farmers sets up shop, to sell fresh produce to anyone who's looking for it.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Commerce, TX
Waco, TX
Government
Waco, TX
Business
KCEN TV NBC 6

Last day of the Central Texas State Fair in Belton

BELTON, Texas — What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend then with a corn dog, carnival rides and live music. The Central Texas State Fair in Belton is celebrating its 35th anniversary with the final day of fun wrapping up this Sunday, Sept. 4th. Vendors came from all...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather

BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend. Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the...
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season

One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Tx#Fox#Chamber Of Commerce
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco this Labor Day Weekend

The Bears are back this long Labor Day weekend and cooler temps are calling! There are plenty of things to do this Waco Weekend from the sights, sounds and tasty treats of Westfest to new exhibits opening at Art Center Waco and Cultivate 7Twelve plus Baylor football opens the season at McLane Stadium Saturday! Wanna go? Find everything you need to know from parking to sailgating and more in our GAME DAY section online here.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WacoTrib.com

Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon in Waco

Gas prices have fallen slightly below $3 a gallon at several Waco locations, a good sign for local motorists but underwhelming when compared with other Texas cities enjoying drops into the $2.70 to $2.80 range. Whether falling prices are here to stay or a Labor Day weekend phenomenon remains debatable....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen proposed budget to be discussed at final public hearing

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen residents are invited to a final public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Proposed Annual Budget to City Council on Tuesday. The City says the new budget is scheduled to be adopted on September 13. General Fund expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year are $112.5 million – which is $6.2 million (5.8 percent) higher than the 2022 fiscal year adopted budget. The City says this increase is mostly attributed to six actions – including the three percent civil service cost of living adjustment ($1.2 million), absorbing $1 premium pay for certain public safety employees ($1.4 million), and a three percent cost of living adjustment for classified employees ($674,099).
KILLEEN, TX
macaronikid.com

25 MORE Food Trucks You Need to Try in Bell County

Calling all Foodies! Killeen, Belton, and Temple are FULL of people who love good food, so we need a good variety of places to try. This list has a little bit of everything, so click the links to take a look at their menus and go show them some love!
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests

Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
MILAM COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy