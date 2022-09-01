Read full article on original website
Killeen Program awards $965,812 in federal funds to open more businesses downtown
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will soon have several more businesses downtown, including a comedy club and a creative space for artists. Business owners told 6 News Friday this is a big step in revitalizing the area. Killeen is using $965,812 in funds from the American Rescue...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Foster Pavilion construction on track as city weighs firms for nearby hotel
Baylor University’s new basketball arena is on track for an early opening in January 2024, while Waco officials are still deciding which luxury hotel to build right next door. At first glance, the site of a former parking garage behind Clifton Robinson Tower is still mostly mud, heavy equipment...
Waco farmers market finds success in unexpected place
WACO, Texas — North Valley Mills Drive is a well known road in Waco. On it, you'll pass a number of well known restaurants, stores and landmarks. But a couple days out of the week, in the parking lot of Westview Village, a group of local farmers sets up shop, to sell fresh produce to anyone who's looking for it.
fox44news.com
Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Last day of the Central Texas State Fair in Belton
BELTON, Texas — What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend then with a corn dog, carnival rides and live music. The Central Texas State Fair in Belton is celebrating its 35th anniversary with the final day of fun wrapping up this Sunday, Sept. 4th. Vendors came from all...
fox44news.com
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather
BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend. Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season
One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Labor Day Weekend
The Bears are back this long Labor Day weekend and cooler temps are calling! There are plenty of things to do this Waco Weekend from the sights, sounds and tasty treats of Westfest to new exhibits opening at Art Center Waco and Cultivate 7Twelve plus Baylor football opens the season at McLane Stadium Saturday! Wanna go? Find everything you need to know from parking to sailgating and more in our GAME DAY section online here.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
KWTX
Giganticon: comic and pop culture fest, in Killeen, wraps up its first year--Already planning for 2023
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Comic and pop culture fans in Central Texas now have something new to look forward to every year. Giganticon, a comic and pop culture fest just wrapped up its first year at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center. “This place is a different kind of magic,...
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon in Waco
Gas prices have fallen slightly below $3 a gallon at several Waco locations, a good sign for local motorists but underwhelming when compared with other Texas cities enjoying drops into the $2.70 to $2.80 range. Whether falling prices are here to stay or a Labor Day weekend phenomenon remains debatable....
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
Killeen, Texas Woman’s Family Is Asking For Help Making A Miracle
A Killeen, Texas woman by the name of Selma Guajardo is asking for Central Texas to come together and help in any way possible. Family and friends are raising money for the nonprofit Help Hope Live to fund uninsured medical expenses associated with a catastrophic illness. This story is actually...
fox44news.com
Killeen proposed budget to be discussed at final public hearing
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen residents are invited to a final public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Proposed Annual Budget to City Council on Tuesday. The City says the new budget is scheduled to be adopted on September 13. General Fund expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year are $112.5 million – which is $6.2 million (5.8 percent) higher than the 2022 fiscal year adopted budget. The City says this increase is mostly attributed to six actions – including the three percent civil service cost of living adjustment ($1.2 million), absorbing $1 premium pay for certain public safety employees ($1.4 million), and a three percent cost of living adjustment for classified employees ($674,099).
macaronikid.com
25 MORE Food Trucks You Need to Try in Bell County
Calling all Foodies! Killeen, Belton, and Temple are FULL of people who love good food, so we need a good variety of places to try. This list has a little bit of everything, so click the links to take a look at their menus and go show them some love!
fox44news.com
Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests
Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
KWTX
Westfest offering new amusement rides from top contractor, opening early this year to provide free ‘sneak peek’
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The city of West’s annual Czech-heritage fair, Westfest, is opening tonight to give event goers an opportunity to check out the new rides from one of the top amusement park providers in the state of Texas. Talley Amusements is servicing Westfest for the first time...
Follow up: Renter who's rent went up 166% now facing eviction
"I'm moving, I'm done with this house," she told 25 News more than a month after her first interview during a follow up story.
