Children’s Lake, which has been described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, will be closed to the public beginning Monday, September 12. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and partners on Friday ceremonially broke ground for a $4.3 million project to build a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrade the commission’s boat launch at the lake and add an ADA fishing pier that is expected to be completed in about a year.

BOILING SPRINGS, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO