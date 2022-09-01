ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/3/22)

Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Sept. 3, 2022:. John T. Hefenfinger Jr., 79, of Duncannon passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Harrisburg Hospital, one day before his 80th birthday. He was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Harrisburg to the late Constance S. (Ciccocioppo) and John T. Hefenfinger Sr.
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County

A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Family searches for missing Cumberland County woman

A Cumberland County woman’s family is searching for her after she was last seen in Carlisle. Amy Stezin, 58, was last seen leaving her apartment on Rellim Street in Carlisle, Pennsylvania Aug. 21, according to Nikki Stezin, Amy’s sister-in-law. A missing person report was filed Aug. 25. “We...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

$4.3 million project under way at Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs

Children’s Lake, which has been described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, will be closed to the public beginning Monday, September 12. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and partners on Friday ceremonially broke ground for a $4.3 million project to build a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrade the commission’s boat launch at the lake and add an ADA fishing pier that is expected to be completed in about a year.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Bridge closure in York County has been rescheduled

A scheduled bridge closure in York County has been moved back. The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, has been rescheduled. The bridge was expected to close at midnight, September 22. However, PennDOT officials said a crane needed for the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
