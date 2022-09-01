Read full article on original website
Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash was scattering his father's ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A man who died in a plane crash this week in Minnesota was scattering his father's ashes, law enforcement officials said. KLAS-TV reported that deputies who responded to the scene learned that the passenger in the plane, Lee Cemensky, 58, was scattering his father's ashes. Cemensky and the pilot, identified...
Shooting and brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure
1 Shot At Minnesota State Fair, Police Confirm
Gunshot at Minnesota State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
Shooting at MN State Fair sends crowds running
507 area code running out of numbers in Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some residents in Minnesota could be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator filed a report with the Minnesota PUC saying 507 numbers will likely run out by 2025. One plan is to incorporate an additional area code for new customers. The other would be a geographical split of the current region. The 507 area code has been used in southern Minnesota since 1954.
Meet Minnesota’s Most Vulnerable Progressive
Even in a blue state, Keith Ellison is confronting the realities facing Democrats in 2022.
Gov. Walz announces $2.4M investment to extend free nursing assistant training program
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz on Thursday announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far...
Fact Check: Walz ad on education funding leaves out details
(FOX 9) - Education policy has become a battlefront in the Minnesota governor's race as student head back to school amid drops in test scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign has launched its first television attack ad of the fall, criticizing Republican challenger Scott Jensen over education funding while lauding Walz's own record. In both cases, the ad leaves out important information.
Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?
Is It Illegal to Wear Headphones While Driving in Minnesota?
So you've got a great pair of Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones that have amazing sound. Can you legally wear them and rock out to your favorite radio station while you are driving in Minnesota?. I've spent a lot of time on Minnesota roads over the years. And I like to listen...
Updated COVID booster shots to become available in Minnesota starting next week
MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
A look at Holocaust education in Minnesota following Jensen comments on Nazi Germany
Late last month it was revealed that GOP nominee for governor Scott Jensen had drawn comparisons between government public health requirements during the pandemic and the rise of Nazi Germany and the persecution of Jews. The comments were condemned as insensitive and historically inaccurate. Jensen, however, stood by his statements...
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Tim Walz spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $3.5 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Walz has spent more than any other Democrat. Walz is Governor of Minnesota and is running for re-election in 2022. Walz raised $6.3 million and spent $2.6 million between...
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
Late-planted corn looks like a winner in northwest Minnesota
MENTOR, Minn. — It was late May when John Swanson and his son were trying to finish up planting, working late at night in wet fields they had been waiting to dry out during the unusually cool, wet spring of 2022. “The chances of making corn are getting slim,”...
