Minnesota State

kelo.com

Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

1 Shot At Minnesota State Fair, Police Confirm

After one guy was shot on Saturday night at the Minnesota State Fair, authorities are looking into the incident. There have been no recorded arrests. According to the Minnesota State Fair Police Department, police responded to a gunshot just after 10 p.m. in Midway, close to the junction of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota State
kelo.com

507 area code running out of numbers in Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some residents in Minnesota could be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator filed a report with the Minnesota PUC saying 507 numbers will likely run out by 2025. One plan is to incorporate an additional area code for new customers. The other would be a geographical split of the current region. The 507 area code has been used in southern Minnesota since 1954.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fact Check: Walz ad on education funding leaves out details

(FOX 9) - Education policy has become a battlefront in the Minnesota governor's race as student head back to school amid drops in test scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign has launched its first television attack ad of the fall, criticizing Republican challenger Scott Jensen over education funding while lauding Walz's own record. In both cases, the ad leaves out important information.
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?

Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Updated COVID booster shots to become available in Minnesota starting next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River

A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
SAINT PAUL, MN

