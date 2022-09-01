Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Update: LPD officer injured in crash late Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an officer-involved crash late Monday morning in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred at 50th Street and Avenue U just after 11:20 a.m. According to Captain Leath McClure, an LPD spokesperson, the incident began with officers investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on Sunday’s officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday afternoon officer-involved collision in Central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue on September 4th at 2:44 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 1 person detained after entering Hobbs hospital with gun
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was detained after entering a Covenant hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, with a gun. Four people were injured in a rollover involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle. Police were called out to the incident just before 5:45 p.m. at 66th...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
KCBD
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
Hale County man, 20, died in motorcycle crash
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 20-year-old motorcycle rider lost his life in a crash Friday night in Hale County. DPS said Anthony Ray Acosta of Plainview was operating a motorcycle southbound on FM 400 near FM 3183. At the same time, Jorge Luis Riojas, 31, of Plainview stopped in […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
everythinglubbock.com
LFR provides update on Sunday’s fire near 34th Street & York Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street. According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building...
everythinglubbock.com
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
everythinglubbock.com
Crash with moderate injuries, 82nd and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash that resulted in one moderate injury and one minor injury, occurred around 10:08 a.m. Thursday on 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This is developing. Check back for more updates.
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Friday morning on FM 1055 in Lamb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said just after 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Peter Jacob Adameit was pulled over due to a mechanical issue. While he attempted to fix the issue, the vehicle […]
everythinglubbock.com
Driver arrested after police chase, DPS said vehicle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer, Paul Naranjo, 35, was taken into custody by deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, following a pursuit that ended around 6:54 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North County Road 3100. LCSO said the...
everythinglubbock.com
Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football's 2022 season, with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue, though. There are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one-up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to celebrate National Grandparents Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an event celebrating the many grandparents in the Lubbock area. On National Grandparents Day, Sept 10, grandparents and their grandchildren can head to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, located at 2001 19th St., for a day of fun. The event...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Details: One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock. Flooding caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail. The state is distributing bottled water while crews work to repair the problems. Follow the latest here: Jackson, Miss., residents...
1 Person Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Departmnet, a multi-vehicle collision occurred at 1114th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash that took place around 4:54 p.m.
