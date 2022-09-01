Read full article on original website
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Police hunting for gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday and more
Police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday. Shoppers scattered in panic around 4 p.m. when gunfire echoed through the mall.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police: Shots Fired at Irving Mall, No Injuries Reported
A disagreement between two people led to a shooting and evacuation at Irving Mall on Sunday afternoon, Irving Police say. Investigators said two people that knew each other had an argument at the mall at about 4 p.m. and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. No...
Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 killed
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died on Saturday night in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.Police said that on Sept. 3 at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.They found out that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun. Juan Romero, 25, was found in the complex with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear is Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but thankfully nobody else was injured.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or by email.
dallasexpress.com
Local Apartment Shooting Suspect Arrested and Charged
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at an Arlington apartment complex. The suspect now identified as 32-year-old Darius Brown has been accused of the shooting death of the victim, identified as Donald Hunt, police said. On August 26, officers were called to...
dallasexpress.com
Two Arrested After Chase Through Local Cities
Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly firing at police and leading them on a car chase through Fort Worth that ended in a crash in Haltom City. The suspects, identified by authorities as Jessica Jean Jarvis and Eliseo Suarez Jr., both 23, allegedly fled on August 30 when police tried to pull them over for a traffic stop on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, Haltom City police said.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police
A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
Early morning shooting in Deep Ellum leaves 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A young man was killed early Saturday morning after he was shot near Deep Ellum.Police said that just after 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2022, officers were flagged down and alerted to a nearby shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.Investigators later determined that the shooting actually happened nearby at 2800 Clover Street.So far, no possible suspects have been publicly named. The victim will be identified after his next of kin are notified.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at (214) 671-4096 or by email.Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an felony arrest and indictment. Phone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached at (214) 373-8477.
wtaw.com
Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment
A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
Dallas woman found after going missing Sunday
DALLAS — Police say a woman that was reported missing in Dallas has been found. The police department said she was last seen driving on Victoria Avenue on Sunday morning. According to them, she may have been "confused and in need of assistance." Officers updated their report at 7...
fox4news.com
Owner of Mesquite auto shop remains optimistic despite recent burglary
MESQUITE, Texas - A local business owner is hoping someone can help identify the people responsible for a burglary at his auto shop, as they ran off with a safe full of cash. It was all caught on surveillance camera at Stiles Automotive in Mesquite. The owner said it happened...
Suspect arrested for multiple offenses in Garland and Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland and Mesquite police are asking for the public's help, if they were approached by Justin Dejohn Smith.Police said he physically and sexually assaulted several women the past two weeks and has since been arrested.In broad daylight on Aug. 23, police say Smith came to an apartment community on Duck Creek Road in Garland, knocked on a woman's door and when she answered, Smith went inside and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then police said he stole several items and took the victim's car. The next day in Mesquite at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine flips over in rollover crash, injuring four firefighters
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured after their fire engine flipped over on its side and was damaged in a crash early Saturday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m., on NW 28th Street near Ellis Avenue, just north of Billy Bob’s. The Fort Worth...
sungazette.news
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical
On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 14770 Lasater Road
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 12:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 14770 Lasater Road. The preliminary investigations determined when officers arrived they found, Jose Francisco Gil, a 25-year old male, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and Gil died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 159512-2022.
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect
Following an exchange of gunfire with Rockwall police, a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot at a home on Thursday night, police said. The incident involved law enforcement officers from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Rockwall. The situation unfolded over the span of roughly an hour and a half. Just before 7...
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
