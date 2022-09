Area Sports Scoreboard for Wednesday, August 31

In a game featuring teams loaded with fleet-footed athletes, Alliance exploited its speed more frequently than visiting Bedford and raced to a 47-20 win Friday night at Kehres Stadium. The Aviators (2-1) scored seven touchdowns, with three of them covering 40-plus yards. Quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg scored on a 67-yard run and fired a 44-yard touchdown pass to wideout Ramhir Hawkins. Sporting a cast on his left arm, running back Kayden Davis also contributed with a big scoring...

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO