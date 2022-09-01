Fans were in awe as Serena Williams capped off U.S. Open upset with incredible on-the-line shot

Serena Williams is not bowing out of her final tournament without a fight.

On Wednesday, Williams knocked out No. 2 overall in the world Anett Kontaveit in three sets (7-6, 2-6, 6-2) in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open in upset fashion. After taking the first set in a tiebreaker and losing definitively to Kontaveit in the second, Williams stormed back with a dominant set of her own to cap off the victory.

And the moment that essentially sealed the deal for Williams was an absolute all-timer. Holding match point with a 4-2 set lead, Williams was looking to put Kontaveit on the back foot for a final set. With a lunge and a two-handed swing, Williams knocked the ball back to the other side of the court, just barely grazing the line and putting Kontaveit at a disadvantage.

Williams then easily read Kontaveit’s movements and tapped the ball back over where she couldn’t reach, winning the match and putting her one set away from victory.

Talk about a masterclass in tennis right there from Williams. And of course, Williams closed it out mere minutes later for the match win to finish the upset.

While the tide was turning in Williams’ way before then, that play to close out the match was really what sealed Kontaveit’s fate. As expected, tennis fans were in complete awe of Williams and what she continues to accomplish.

Tennis fans were in awe as Serena Williams capped off her U.S. Open upset with an incredible shot