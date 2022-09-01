ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams had the perfect response after awe-inspiring U.S. Open win: 'I'm just Serena’

By Mary Clarke
 5 days ago
Serena Williams continues her farewell tour in the most dominant fashion imaginable.

On Wednesday, Williams bested No. 2 overall in the world Anett Kontaveit in three sets (7-6, 2-6, 6-2) in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open. While an upset by the rankings, anyone doubting Williams’ skill and calling this a surprise hasn’t watched the greatest tennis player in the world work her magic.

After coming off her thrilling victory in what is said to be her last tournament before retirement, Williams gave a customary interview to the fans post-match. In short? Williams is fired up and ready to go the distance.

When asked whether she was surprised at her level of play, Williams gave a hearty chuckle followed by the most picture-perfect response imaginable. “I’m just Serena.”

Now that’s confidence right there! Hilariously, before that, Williams downplayed herself spectacularly, calling herself a “pretty good player” in a clear tongue-in-cheek moment.

Williams truly is the greatest of all time and we’re so lucky to be watching her play. Other tennis fans could not get enough of her post-match quote either!

Tennis fans absolutely loved Serena Williams' energy after her second round victory

