Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season
Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
After the free agency frenzy and NFL draft, no team faces a more boom-or-bust 2022 season than the Baltimore Ravens. Recall that in 2021, they did not have Lamar Jackson for five games and missed several other impact players for a full season. They also contended with a resurgent Cincinnati Bengals squad in their division. Still, Baltimore finished 8-9 in 2021. With Jackson and most of their top guys back, the Ravens should fare better in 2022—unless other curveballs are headed their way, of course. Here are four Ravens 2022 bold predictions as Week 1 of the regular season fast approaches.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers drop epic Week 1 hype video narrated by Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2020. However, they fell short of that goal last season. But in 2022, they have their eyes on the prize. The Buccaneers Twitter account posted a hype video narrated by Tom Brady ahead of Week 1. And it is a video that is going to get Bucs fans pumped for the 2022 campaign.
Davante Adams drops truth bomb on legacy that will absolutely hype up Derek Carr
At the rate his career is going, Davante Adams already seems to be a lock to make the Pro Football Hall of Famer one day. But the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver isn’t about to rest on his laurels just yet. Davante Adams still has the burning desire to be a greater player than he already is, and that’s tremendous to hear for Derek Carr and the rest of the Raiders, who are expecting him to play a major role on the team, beginning in the 2022 NFL season.
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
The Indianapolis Colts made several key moves in the offseason after narrowly missing out on the playoffs in 2021. Indianapolis has a well-built roster with a good offense and better defense. That being said, let’s dive into our Colts 2022 bold predictions. The revamped Colts have the potential to make a playoff run in the […] The post Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
The Denver Broncos had themselves an exceptional offseason that was headlined by the acquisition of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. After a few consecutive seasons of subpar performance from Drew Lock, the team decided it was time to part ways with him. Besides the acquisition of Wilson, the Broncos continued adding...
Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL preseason is in the books, and that means the regular season is upon us. Fans across the league are eager to have meaningful football again and see how their teams look in the new campaign. Many teams have made significant changes to their rosters over the offseason, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no exception. So it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle
For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
Steelers latest move all but confirms Mitch Trubisky as starting QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their team captains for the 2022 NFL season on Monday. Notably, quarterback Mitch Trubisky was included as one of their 5 team captains. Trubisky has been involved in a quarterback battle with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph all offseason long. But this decision by the Steelers all but confirms that Trubisky will be QB1 in Week 1.
Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him
While it is Mitch Trubiksy who is widely expected to start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who is generating the most buzz and excitement among the team’s QB group. For former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett will have a real […] The post Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 bold predictions for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 NFL season
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a solid season in which they went 9-8 and narrowly (and painfully) missed the playoffs. There are high expectations for the franchise as they head into 2022. Justin Herbert has taken some notable steps forward in his two years as the starting quarterback and appears ready to step into the national stage. The team also made some notable win-now moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason such as signing JC Jackson and trading for Khalil Mack. With the Chargers seemingly having their best chance at contending in quite some time, here are four bold predictions for what to expect in the 2022 NFL season.
3 bold predictions for Jalen Hurts in the Eagles’ 2022 NFL season
There are few players who have as much pressure on them as Jalen Hurts heading into the 2022 season. The Philadelphia Eagles have fully flipped the switch into win-now mode after overachieving in 2021. After seemingly addressing all of the team’s holes this offseason, the question is now if Hurts is capable of leading the team to the playoffs in the way it is hoped. The addition of AJ Brown gives Hurts a true WR1 to line up alongside DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. The defense also made some notable strides, highlighted by the additions of James Bradberry, Kyzir White, and Haason Reddick. With the season now set to begin, here are three Jalen Hurts predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick
The Patriots added another intriguing piece to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell agreed to a deal to join New England’s practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday. Treadwell, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has struggled to live […] The post Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott get good news with latest addition to Cowboys’ offense
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. That should be a bit of good news for quarterback Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, as it gives the team’s offensive line some more stability. The Cowboys took...
Todd Bowles sends subtle Julio Jones warning to rest of NFL ahead of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys
Julio Jones’ best years are behind him, but that does not mean he’s no longer a lethal weapon downfield. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers definitely still think that the future Hall of Famer wide receiver has what it takes to be a force on offense for the team, with head coach Todd Bowles even going as far as to say that the 33-year-old wideout is looking like prime Julio all over again.
Packers star David Bakhtiari drops optimistic update on injury status for Week 1
The Green Bay Packers missed David Bakhtiari terribly last season as the two-time All-Pro offensive tackle missed all but one game of the campaign due to a major knee injury. The 30-year-old went under the knife again during the offseason, which happened to be his third surgery since he tore his left ACL back in 2020.
Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener
UNC football begins its season on Saturday against Appalachian State, but they will have to get by without arguably their best offensive weapon. Tar Heels star wide receiver Josh Downs is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury and won’t suit up for Week 1. Via Pete Thamel: This is official. Just confirmed from a source […] The post Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
