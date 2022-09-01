ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Erratic driving leads to ghost gun arrest

The Berkshire County district attorney’s office is seeking to take away bail from a man police say was caught early Friday with a ghost gun. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Pittsfield police pulled Luke Yeborh over for swerving at about three-thirty in the morning. They...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Judy Knight endorses Tim Shugrue for District Attorney

In 2018, I ran as a progressive candidate for DA. Now, I’m supporting Tim Shugrue. The depth and breadth of Tim’s legal experience will enable him to actually bring substantive criminal justice reform to Berkshire County. The current DA has not done this, nor will she. This story is one example of how I know this is true.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

DA Andrea Harrington deserves re-election

Four years ago, Andrea Harrington made several campaign promises when she ran for Berkshire County District Attorney, and she has delivered on every one of them. She deserves a second term to carry on this work. Most important to me is her promise to divert addicts who commit non-violent crimes away from criminal prosecution.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest

A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
COHOES, NY

