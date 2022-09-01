Read full article on original website
WNYT
Man arrested at North Adams housing authority for gun and drug possession
A Springfield, Massachusetts man is facing drug and gun charges. Police in North Adams say he had an intent to sell. Police posting on Friday they’ve arrested Quentin Harris on a number of charges. He was arraigned Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court, held on a $25,000 cash bail.
WRGB
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
amherstbulletin.com
Deputy superintendent at Hampshire County jail resigns as suspicious vehicle probe begins
NORTHAMPTON — Barbara Marean resigned as deputy superintendent of the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction onAug. 25, one day after the Gazette reported that her name appeared in a Southampton police report involving a suspicious vehicle at the home of another jail employee earlier this month. Sheriff...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
Police Release Age-Progressed Sketches of Suspect in 18-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman’s 1982 Disappearance
More than four years ago, Massachusetts woman Lynn Burdick, 18, went missing while working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store in the town of Florida. State police believe the unidentified suspect of a nearby, failed abduction might have something to do with it. Now they are releasing age-progressed sketches of that man.
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
WNYT
Erratic driving leads to ghost gun arrest
The Berkshire County district attorney’s office is seeking to take away bail from a man police say was caught early Friday with a ghost gun. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Pittsfield police pulled Luke Yeborh over for swerving at about three-thirty in the morning. They...
Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher
The Berkshire County district attorney's office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn.
Firearm seizure and arrest in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police arrested Luke Yeborh on Friday, September 2 on multiple charges.
Attempted hatchet attack on dirt bikers in Glenville
Glenville Police have arrested Benjamin P. Jerome, 41 who attempted to attack two dirt bikers with a hatchet. The altercation happened on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.
Alleged dealer nabbed after narcotics found in Beacon
An investigation into narcotics sales in Beacon by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force culminated with a search warrant and an arrest on Wednesday.
theberkshireedge.com
Judy Knight endorses Tim Shugrue for District Attorney
In 2018, I ran as a progressive candidate for DA. Now, I’m supporting Tim Shugrue. The depth and breadth of Tim’s legal experience will enable him to actually bring substantive criminal justice reform to Berkshire County. The current DA has not done this, nor will she. This story is one example of how I know this is true.
Pittsfield police arrest man for ghost gun, driving violations
Pittsfield Police arrested a man early Friday morning on firearms and driving violations.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 25 people within 22 days
The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.
theberkshireedge.com
DA Andrea Harrington deserves re-election
Four years ago, Andrea Harrington made several campaign promises when she ran for Berkshire County District Attorney, and she has delivered on every one of them. She deserves a second term to carry on this work. Most important to me is her promise to divert addicts who commit non-violent crimes away from criminal prosecution.
theharlemvalleynews.net
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Stefon Graham, age 32 of Springfield,. Massachusetts, on 08/31/2022. Mr. Graham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled. Substance 3rd Degree with Intent To Sell, a class B Felony....
WNYT
Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest
A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.
theberkshireedge.com
Alf Barbalunga will bring positive change to Berkshire County as Sheriff
I’m writing this letter in support of Alf Barbalunga for Sheriff, whom I have worked alongside for more than 20 years. His experience, proven leadership, and vision for the future are the reasons that allow me to place complete trust in his abilities. Under Alf Barbalunga’s tenure as Chief...
Man From Troy, Woman From Schodack Accused Of Stealing $1,200 Worth Of Items From Lowe's
A man and woman from the region are facing charges after they allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store. Hugo Cabrera, age 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, age 42, of Schodack, were arrested Friday, Sept. 2, on a warrant for felony grand larceny. State...
