Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa's Expo Square Hosts Punk Rock Flea Market

Those who enjoy punk rock and flea market shopping had a chance to combine the two at Tulsa's Expo Square over the weekend. The Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market supports alternative small businesses, vendors, artists and musicians. A few of the alternative genres included metal, goth, and ska. Vendors had...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Henryetta Hosts Hundreds For Annual Labor Day Parade

Henryetta is home to the oldest and longest-running Labor Day Celebration in Eastern Oklahoma. Hundreds of people gathered for Monday morning's parade. People lined Main Street to wave and watch floats go by, in this more than century-old tradition. "It means a lot to all of us that still live...
HENRYETTA, OK
news9.com

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center Hosts Senior Living Expo

Some seniors and their families now know more about services they may need thanks to a Senior Living Expo that took place at Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Tulsa. The event featured vendors and seminars about how to prepare for retirement and beyond, including applying for Medicare, writing a will, and getting living arrangements ready.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Crews To Begin Bridge Reconstruction Project In Rogers County

A major construction project begins this week in Rogers County. Highway 412 will narrow to one lane over the Verdigris River on Tuesday while crews replace the westbound bridge. The $13.8 million project follows the eastbound bridge's reconstruction in 2017. Construction is expected to last until late 2023.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Veteran Alliance To Host 3rd Annual Benefit Dinner

A service organization that helps Oklahoma veterans is getting ready for its benefit dinner in just a couple of weeks. The mission of the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is to reduce veteran suicide and provide resources for our veterans. Jeromee Scot from Community Service Council joined the News On 6 team...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Lemon-Aid Project Launches Labor Day Weekend To Benefit Lindsey House

The Lemon-Aid Project kicked off its Labor Day celebration at Mother Road Market where families picked up lemonade kits to raise money for Lindsey House. Lindsey House is an organization that board helps single mothers overcome difficult situations. "We give them life skills, financial coaching; basically, kind of help them...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located

--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Investigate After 2 Shot During Home Invasion In Tulsa

Tulsa police are investigating after two people were shot near East 81st Street and South Yale Avenue on Monday morning. According to Tulsa Police, two adults were shot by suspects that broke into the home brandishing a revolver. Police say one person was shot in the chest and another was shot in the arm and was also pistol whipped by the shooter.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar

An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
TULSA, OK

