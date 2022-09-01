ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD investigating deadly single vehicle crash

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash on the city’s southeast side Wednesday evening.

According to CSPD, the call came in at approximately 6:15 p.m., reporting a crash at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, near the Milton E. Proby exit.

Police said a car travelling south on Academy lost control and veered off the road and rolled over the guardrail. The driver was thrown from the car and died on scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aBA6_0hdPy8gD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXRT4_0hdPy8gD00

The Major Crash Team responded, and the southbound lanes of South Academy Blvd in the 3900 block were closed for several hours.

