CSPD investigating deadly single vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash on the city’s southeast side Wednesday evening.

According to CSPD, the call came in at approximately 6:15 p.m., reporting a crash at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, near the Milton E. Proby exit.

Police said a car travelling south on Academy lost control and veered off the road and rolled over the guardrail. The driver was thrown from the car and died on scene.





The Major Crash Team responded, and the southbound lanes of South Academy Blvd in the 3900 block were closed for several hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.