ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Over 1,000 t-shirts sold to support Cascia Hall football player who collapsed at last week’s game

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V092h_0hdPxoR900

TULSA, Okla. — Collin Cottom — the Cascia Hall football player who collapsed at last Friday’s game — will have a lot of support this week as the high school football season continues.

More than 1,000 “Team Collin” shirts were purchased in his honor this week. Fans will wear the shirts in the stands to honor Collin at this Friday’s home game at Cascia against Rejoice.

Rejoice fans and families also purchased “Team Collin” shirts.

Collin collapsed on the field at last week’s game, and he had to be taken to the hospital. Earlier this week, his family said his condition was improving, and they were grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

Wednesday, Collin’s family released another statement on his condition:

“Our son Collin, a Cascia Hall student, suffered a sudden and unexpected catastrophic medical emergency during a high school football game on the field at Victory Christian last Friday night. Although his sudden collapse was during participation in the game, it appeared to be unrelated to contact or the physicality of athletic competition. Collin is now making great strides to a full recovery. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to our Cascia Hall family for all of the gracious outpouring of love and support. Collin’s sudden medical emergency received prompt and professional care from Cascia’s sideline emergency care team and the parents who were on hand who rushed to his aid. We would like to emphasize our recognition of the importance of having an automated external defibrillator available for medical emergencies like the one Collin suffered. I can’t express with words the appreciation our family has for the professional and caring staff at St Francis. Our family is overwhelmed by the love and support shown to Collin.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
KRMG

Tulsa Fire Department responds to fires near Pine and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to three separate fires near Pine and Peoria, Monday afternoon. TFD said the fires were along the railroad tracks behind several nearby businesses. Two of the fires were small and quickly put out, but one fire reached a large pile of tiles.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Recognit
KRMG

Broken Arrow man arrested on multiple counts of molestation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man has been arrested on five counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child. On Saturday morning, Michael Burdett was arrested by Broken Arrow Police Department. According to OSCN, the alleged crimes occurred in a...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

41-year-old man dead after Mayes County crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash about 5 miles east of Salina in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Monday morning on Kenwood Road near SE 503 Lane. Christopher Warren, age 41, of Salina was...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KRMG

Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in the stomach

CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
CHELSEA, OK
KRMG

Cookson man dead after fatal crash in Cherokee County

COOKSON, Okla. — A 65-year-old Cookson man is dead after a crash on OK-82, about 1 mile south of Cookson in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Thomas Montapertol, age 65, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson on Monday morning when the crash happened.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy