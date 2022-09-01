ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Mukhtar hat trick for 19 goals, Nashville tops Rapids 4-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiyfI_0hdPxYGP00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals to tie Austin’s Sebastián Driussi for the Major League Soccer scoring lead with 19 goals and lead Nashville over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute after Lucas Esteves knocked over Randall Leal from behind in the penalty area. Mukhtar put Nashville ahead 2-1 in the 54th and capped the scoring in the 75th.

It was Mukhtar’s second MLS hat trick after a three-goal game against Chicago on July 17 last year.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 61st minute for Nashville (11-9-9).

Gyasi Zardes tied the score for the Rapids (8-12-8) in the 35th minute with his ninth league goal this season.

Up next for Nashville is a matchup Saturday against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit D.C. United on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bears' Eberflus appreciates moment with opener at hand

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus can appreciate the moment. He’s a first-time head coach trying to turn around a founding NFL franchise, and the next big step comes this week when the Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. “It’s always special when you do something for the first time, you’re calling a defense in the NFL for the first time or back when I called it in college way back when or when you step into a new role as the head football coach,” Eberflus said Monday. “It’s part of the journey. It’s part of your story that you’re writing, that you help write with everybody else that’s helping you. And you certainly reflect on that as you go.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. “Yeah, that was pretty frustrating. I felt pretty good tonight,” said Pivetta, who leads the staff with 27 starts, the only member of the rotation who hasn’t missed a start this season. After the game, though, he wasn’t sure if he would make his next start.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston resumes after long delay

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Saturday’s game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has been suspended before the start of the third quarter because of lightning in the area. The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards. ___
HUNTSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Associated Press

Crawford, Raleigh deliver in 11th, Mariners beat Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Sunday for their seventh straight win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes. Mariners manager Scott Servais was able to smile after the marathon finally ended. “What a long day,” he said. “You sit here for about a four-hour delay. You don’t know what’s going to happen, how guys are going to respond. Give the Guardians a ton of credit. Obviously, they’re fighting for a playoff spot as well.” With one out, Crawford broke a 3-for-24 skid by bouncing a single past Trevor Stephan (4-4) and into center field to score Eugenio Suárez, who began the 11th as the automatic runner. Raleigh, who homered twice on Friday, followed by belting a 2-2 pitch to right for his 22nd homer.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Bichette 3 HRs in 2nd game, Blue Jays sweep DH from Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Monday night to complete a sweep and widen their lead in the AL wild-card race. Bichette hit a three-run homer off Nick Vespi in the third inning, then added solo drives in the sixth and seventh off Bruce Zimmermann. The shortstop had six hits and seven RBIs during the doubleheader, is hitting .400 (24 for 60) over his last 15 games and has 21 home runs this season. “I think today was probably the most competitive we’ve been all year,” Bichette said. “It’s a good thing at this time of year, especially in this series.” According to STATS, Bichette is the first American League shortstop to record six hits and three home runs on a single day.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Bradley leads South Alabama to 48-7 rout of Nicholls

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in his South Alabama debut and the Jaguars routed FCS Nicholls 48-7 in a season-opener on Saturday night. Bradley, a transfer from Toledo, completed 17 of 25 passes for 260 yards in three quarters. La’Damian Webb had 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Jalen Wayne had three receptions for 98 yards with two touchdowns. South Alabama finished with 508 yards total offense. South Alabama, a top-40 defense a year ago, held Nichols to 165 total yards and less than 20 yards in the fourth quarter. Nichols had the No. 4 offense in FCS last season. Kohen Granier was 15-of-27 passing for 106 yards with an interception for Nicholls.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Sebastián Driussi
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Randall Leal
Person
Lucas Esteves
Person
Jacob Shaffelburg
The Associated Press

'Wanted' Wentz expected to stabilize Commanders QB situation

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — On the eve of Carson Wentz’s third training camp with three different teams in as many years, Ron Rivera welcomed the new Washington Commanders quarterback with a handshake and a message even an NFL veteran may have needed to hear. “You were wanted here,” Rivera told Wentz. Once wanted by Philadelphia as the second overall draft pick before eventually falling out of favor with the Eagles and with Indianapolis a year later, Wentz no longer seemed like a hot commodity after the Colts fell apart late last season and missed the playoffs. But Rivera and Washington’s front office targeted the 29-year-old in hopes of solving the organization’s seemingly endless search for a starting QB. The Commanders are now Wentz’s team, with all the pluses and minuses that come with job security and belief from coaches to the pressure and expectations to reach the postseason.
WASHINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Von Miller settles in with Bills after leaving LA Rams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The memories are too fond, and the bonds formed too tight for Von Miller to say anything negative about the Los Angeles Rams even as the Buffalo Bills’ new pass rusher prepares to face his former team in the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night. “They came and got me at a time when I really needed that. They refreshed me,” Miller said on Sunday, before listing the many friendships he made — from defensive tackle Aaron Donald to equipment director Brendan Burger — in his brief, successful stint with the Rams. “I can never hate L.A.” What’s also true about the NFL’s active leader in sacks is how much he’s warmed to his new surroundings. Miller, after all, readily acknowledged second-guessing his decision to leave behind the bright lights of Hollywood and his second Super Bowl championship for Buffalo right up to the moment the 33-year-old signed a six-year contract in March. “I still remember it like yesterday, coach McDermott saying, `It’s Buffalo. I know it doesn’t have the optics, but you will learn to love this place,’” Miller said, referring to Bills coach Sean McDermott.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy