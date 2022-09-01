‘Streaks aim to replicate solid start from last season

CHISHOLM — Last season, the Chisholm High School football team opened the season with a win over International Falls, which set the Bluestreaks up for a decent season.

Chisholm will try to replicate that feat today when the Broncos travel to Chisholm for a 7 p.m. contest on Joel Maturi Field.

Bluestreak coach Nick Milani said his team is chomping at the bit to bang heads with another team.

“They’re ready to go full speed against some other guys,” Milani said. “They want get out there and do a little bit of hitting. We had a good week of practice. We got to execute some things.

“They’re ready to go.”

According to Milani, to be successful defensively, Chisholm must make the Broncos one-dimensional, which means making International Falls put the ball in the air.

“They like to spread it out, but they ran the ball against us well last year,” Milani said. “Our main focus is to stop the run. That’s been our No. 1 priority this season. I like our secondary.

“If we can force them to pass the ball, we can be in a position to make plays.”

Offensively, the Bluestreaks will try to control the line of scrimmage.

“They have decent size up front, so we have to get a push on the ball,” Milani said. “We had a good scrimmage last weekend. Our offensive line has been working hard.”

Would Chisholm like to run more or pass more against International Falls?

“That depends on which one we’re more successful with,” Milani said. “If we can run the ball, we’ll run. If they can’t stop the pass, we’ll pass.”

Whether it’s on offense or defense, that first series is an important one.

“That usually sets the tone not only for the game, but for the whole season,” Milani said. “If we can get a score, that will add energy and get the boys going a little bit. It also puts us in the lead.

“Defensively, if we can get a stop to start, that sets up the offense to be successful as well.”

The biggest key, however, is turnovers.

“We have to take care of the ball,” Milani said. “Winning the turnover battle with be an important part of this game.”