‘Jackets take on Spartans to start season

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team saw some action last week at the Lake Superior Conference Relay Meet, but today, things start for real.

That’s because the Bluejackets travel to Superior for a 5 p.m. dual meet against the Spartans.

This will be Hibbing’s second trip to Superior in the last year. It’s a place Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano hadn’t been since he was in high school.

“Because of the way the schedule fell, we had to go down there last year,” Veneziano said. “To balance the schedule, we’re going down there this year. We were only there a year ago.

“I didn’t remember the facility. Now, I have the lay of the land. I know more of what to expect, and I know my athletes know what to expect.”

The one thing Veneziano knows for sure is that Superior will put a talented lineup in the water.

“They have quality swimmers, and we’re kind of pigeon-holed into our lineup until more meets happen,” Veneziano said. “The key to this is not winning or losing. We can’t worry about winning and losing.

“Let’s worry about that stuff at the end of the season, and let’s use the time now to make sure that happens. I see way too many teams get too concerned about what is happening right now only to find out that they had to sacrifice that at the expense of the end of the season.”

Veneziano has never operated that way as a coach.

“We will win when we can, and when we can’t, that’s OK,” Veneziano said. “That’s why my priority is performing to the best of our abilities.”

The one thing Veneziano doesn’t like is pigeon-holing his swimmers into certain events, but he has no choice during this meet.

“Not right now,” Veneziano said. “Over the course of the season, we have more time to experiment. Every meet is a small experiment. You’re not stuck with the same lineup you had in August, and you are stuck with it in November.

“That’s a lot of time in between those dates to figure this stuff out. Going in cold and not having a formal regular meet, we are pigeon-holed at this point, with a little bit of leeway. I have no problem with that.”

Even so, Veneziano will make the best possible lineup he can make.

“I have certain athletes that have been successful in events year in, year out,” he said. “I’m not going to pull them out of those events because the other team knows that the athlete is successful in those events.

“What am I going to do, match those people up knowing that is the opponent you’re going to lose to? I’m not going to pull a kid out of something they have been well-suited for to go swim some off event. That’s a recipe for assuring defeat.”

Veneziano can match up his best vs. Superior’s best, or he can go another way.

“Instead of me always trying to figure out how to beat the other team, let the other team figure out how to beat me,” Veneziano said. “Why am I doing all of the work? Why am I not throwing out a solid lineup, and if they want to beat us, let them come to us.”