Cherry, IL

Tigers looking for clean game in season opener

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

CHERRY — According to Cherry High School football coach Jason Marsh, it’s time to play a game.

That’s what will happen today when the Tigers travel to Ogilvie to take on the Tigers, beginning at 6 p.m.

This is the first step to a possible return trip to the Section 7-nineman finals, where Cherry saw its season come to an end last year.

“At this point, we’ve had three weeks of practice, and those first two weeks were a grind, Marsh said. “Everybody wants to play a game and get into the season. We want to get the jitters out, start hitting somebody and get after it.”

Those jitters could come into play right away.

“You never know exactly what that first game is going to be like,” Marsh said. “I’m sure we’ll make a few mistakes, but we have to limit them. The guys are coming together. We’re sharper on both sides of the ball.

“We need to play as clean of a game as possible.”

Defensively, might be the Tigers’ strong suit right now.

“I’m pleased with that,” Marsh said. “Things are coming together quicker. The offense, we have some new guys at new positions. I’m happy with how they’re picking up the offense, the sharpness on that side of the ball.

“We have to line up and play a game.”

Marsh expects Ogilvie to come out in a 4-4 defense with man coverage.

“They’re going to be good,” Marsh said. “They’re down linemen, on both sides of the ball, are big. It will be a battle at the line of scrimmage.

“Whoever comes out on top there will come out on top in the game, but I think we have an advantage with our speed.”

Whether or not the Tigers try to go 50/50 run and pass will remain to be seen.

“We do want to pass the ball more this year,” Marsh said. “We’ve been working on a few things. We’re a run-first team, but we should be able to run the ball better if we have a better mix of things.

“We’ll have more opportunities in both the running and passing games.”

Defensively, the Tigers will present some problems for Cherry’s defense.

“They have a lot of the same front five returning,” Marsh said. “They’re quarterback returns, and they have a couple skill-positioned guys back. They might pass more than in previous years, especially with those skill guys back.

“We have to make sure our coverages are good, and our backers are flowing to all of the spots.”

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

