Hibbing returns to the gridiron tonight in battle with Duluth East

HIBBING — It’s go-time for the Hibbing High School football team.

The Bluejackets open the 2022 season against Duluth East, beginning at 7 p.m. today at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Field.

Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said his team is ready to open up the season.

“I feel like we’re in a better place than we’ve been in the past few years,” Howard said. “We have a lot of seniors that have gone through this program the past four years. They know what to expect.

“They know what we expect. They know the plays. They know the defensive scheme, the offensive scheme and the special teams scheme.”

The Greyhounds are a Class 5A team, and Howard said they will be a formidable foe.

“They’re big, and they have the numbers,” Howard said. “They’re going to be tough. They have a solid run game.

“They have a solid passing game. Their defense is solid. They know how to read and react. We have to be smart with our plays.”

With the ability to pass and run, the Bluejackets’ defense will have to be their toes.

“We have to be able to read our keys,” Howard said. “We have to figure out when they’re doing different things. We have to be able to adjust to that in-game. They may realize that we’re keying in on one of their plays, so they have to change something.

“Our defense has to be able to adjust to that fast, too.”

According to Howard, it would be ideal if his teams’ defense put up a stand the first time East touches the ball.

“That’s important and actually going into halftime and coming out of halftime is important too,” Howard said. “We struggled last year coming out of halftime in a few games. We struggled a few games going into halftime.

“Those are the points that we’ve been focusing on this year, being able to close out at halftime and coming out of halftime strong.”

Howard expects the Greyhounds to play a lot of different formations defensively.

“They like to read and react,” Howard said. “Our offensive line has to get a push. They use their defensive line to push offensive linemen back to let their linebackers get free. We need to make sure that our offensive line gets a push.

“That’s the key. If our offensive line gets a push, we can do our offense. If our offense is in the backfield all of the time with their guys, it’s going to be a struggle. Our offensive line has to get a push.”

Scoring first would be vital to Hibbing’s success.

“That would be huge for us,” Howard said. “In maybe three games last year we scored first. It’s going to be a big thing to score first against this team. That would give our kids a lot of momentum.”

That means sustaining drives.

The Bluejackets had too many short drives last season.

“Sustaining drives has been huge,” Howard said. “We’ve tweaked the offense a little bit to help combat some things like defenses sitting on certain things. We’ve put things in our offense that will, hopefully, energize the kids, and also get things moving a little bit.”