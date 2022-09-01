ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing returns to the gridiron tonight in battle with Duluth East

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

HIBBING — It’s go-time for the Hibbing High School football team.

The Bluejackets open the 2022 season against Duluth East, beginning at 7 p.m. today at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Field.

Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said his team is ready to open up the season.

“I feel like we’re in a better place than we’ve been in the past few years,” Howard said. “We have a lot of seniors that have gone through this program the past four years. They know what to expect.

“They know what we expect. They know the plays. They know the defensive scheme, the offensive scheme and the special teams scheme.”

The Greyhounds are a Class 5A team, and Howard said they will be a formidable foe.

“They’re big, and they have the numbers,” Howard said. “They’re going to be tough. They have a solid run game.

“They have a solid passing game. Their defense is solid. They know how to read and react. We have to be smart with our plays.”

With the ability to pass and run, the Bluejackets’ defense will have to be their toes.

“We have to be able to read our keys,” Howard said. “We have to figure out when they’re doing different things. We have to be able to adjust to that in-game. They may realize that we’re keying in on one of their plays, so they have to change something.

“Our defense has to be able to adjust to that fast, too.”

According to Howard, it would be ideal if his teams’ defense put up a stand the first time East touches the ball.

“That’s important and actually going into halftime and coming out of halftime is important too,” Howard said. “We struggled last year coming out of halftime in a few games. We struggled a few games going into halftime.

“Those are the points that we’ve been focusing on this year, being able to close out at halftime and coming out of halftime strong.”

Howard expects the Greyhounds to play a lot of different formations defensively.

“They like to read and react,” Howard said. “Our offensive line has to get a push. They use their defensive line to push offensive linemen back to let their linebackers get free. We need to make sure that our offensive line gets a push.

“That’s the key. If our offensive line gets a push, we can do our offense. If our offense is in the backfield all of the time with their guys, it’s going to be a struggle. Our offensive line has to get a push.”

Scoring first would be vital to Hibbing’s success.

“That would be huge for us,” Howard said. “In maybe three games last year we scored first. It’s going to be a big thing to score first against this team. That would give our kids a lot of momentum.”

That means sustaining drives.

The Bluejackets had too many short drives last season.

“Sustaining drives has been huge,” Howard said. “We’ve tweaked the offense a little bit to help combat some things like defenses sitting on certain things. We’ve put things in our offense that will, hopefully, energize the kids, and also get things moving a little bit.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
Hibbing, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Hibbing, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Duluth, MN
Education
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Football
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Iron Junction, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gridiron#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Duluth East#The Hibbing High School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy