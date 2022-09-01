ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State

Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
STARKVILLE, MS
localmemphis.com

Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
MEMPHIS, TN
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
WREG

Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

Eliza Fletcher's family speaks out for the first time

MEMPHIS, Texas — Family, friends, and community members gathered at Second Presbyterian Church Saturday. Some showed support for Eliza Fletcher's loved ones and others prayed for Eliza's safe return home. The Midtown Woman was kidnapped while jogging early Friday morning near the university of Memphis. "This is Liza's church,...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WREG

Woman found dead in street near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not […]
MEMPHIS, TN

