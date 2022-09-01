Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State
Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
Plane lands in field in Benton County, Mississippi after making threats to crash
TUPELO, Miss — An airport worker who knew how to take off but not land stole a small airplane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, circling for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field where police arrested him. Cory...
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
localmemphis.com
Eliza Fletcher's family speaks out for the first time
MEMPHIS, Texas — Family, friends, and community members gathered at Second Presbyterian Church Saturday. Some showed support for Eliza Fletcher's loved ones and others prayed for Eliza's safe return home. The Midtown Woman was kidnapped while jogging early Friday morning near the university of Memphis. "This is Liza's church,...
fox5atlanta.com
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman found dead in street near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not […]
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
localmemphis.com
3 children abducted, later found safe, after Whitehaven carjacking
According to police, the driver was forced out of his car with his three children in the back seat. The suspect drove off with the car.
Comments / 0