LINCOLN – Scott Frost drummed the podium with his fingers. A few times, he tapped one for emphasis. “We have a lot we can get better at,” he said through exhales after Nebraska’s 38-17 win over North Dakota. “I think the team is in a great place because I think they're confident and they see the talent, but they know, hey, we can be a lot better than we were today.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO