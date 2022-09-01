ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

High Plains Food Bank Joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank joined Feeding America for Hunger Action Month this September in an effort to end hunger and raise awareness of food insecurity.

HPFB announced in a press release that in the effort to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the U.S., this September, it joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign aiming to ensure that food is not an impossible choice for 1 in 7 people in the Panhandle.

“Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

People in the Panhandle can get involved by learning and talking about ways to end hunger. Some actions include:

  • Visiting any local Whataburger through Sept. 19 to donate $1 to High Plains Food Bank and receive a FREE Whataburger (with the purchase of a medium french fry and 32-ounce drink).
  • Sign up to volunteer in the HPFB warehouse here or in the Garden.
  • Make a donation here.

More information about Hunger Action Month can be found here.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Labor Day 2022: What’s closed?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September each year, after being established as a national holiday in 1894 by President Glover Cleveland, in an effort to honor and recognize the American labor movement. While the holiday is commonly associated with the end of summer and myriad holiday sales, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dumas will host 2nd annual ‘Downtown Fall Festival’

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Dumas Association (DDA) invites the public to its second annual “Downtown Fall Festival” starting around 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Downtown Dumas. According to a DDA press release, this year will be a joint celebration with the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company while they host their Oktoberfest festivities. DDA […]
