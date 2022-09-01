High Plains Food Bank Joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank joined Feeding America for Hunger Action Month this September in an effort to end hunger and raise awareness of food insecurity.

HPFB announced in a press release that in the effort to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the U.S., this September, it joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign aiming to ensure that food is not an impossible choice for 1 in 7 people in the Panhandle.

“Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

People in the Panhandle can get involved by learning and talking about ways to end hunger. Some actions include:

Visiting any local Whataburger through Sept. 19 to donate $1 to High Plains Food Bank and receive a FREE Whataburger (with the purchase of a medium french fry and 32-ounce drink).

Sign up to volunteer in the HPFB warehouse here or in the Garden.

Make a donation here.

More information about Hunger Action Month can be found here.