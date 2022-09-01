Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: six; Day: thirty; Year: sixty-seven) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes
It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.
North Platte Telegraph
Hunter sentenced in federal court for violations in Nebraska
A Georgia man was sentenced in federal court on Friday to probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Kyle Daniel, 36, from Ball Ground, Georgia, traveled to North Platte in fall 2020. Daniel and two hunting partners went to Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours, for an archery mule deer hunt.
North Platte Telegraph
Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi
Madi Kubik had 13 kills, and Whitney Lauenstein added nine kills and six blocks to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska trailed in the second half of the final two sets,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska’s split personality can work as an offensive identity – if the D holds up
LINCOLN – Scott Frost drummed the podium with his fingers. A few times, he tapped one for emphasis. “We have a lot we can get better at,” he said through exhales after Nebraska’s 38-17 win over North Dakota. “I think the team is in a great place because I think they're confident and they see the talent, but they know, hey, we can be a lot better than we were today.”
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball will match up top-20 teams
It will be No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha, marking the Huskers' first match this season against a ranked opponent. Both teams stayed in the same spot from the previous week in Monday's AVCA poll. Nebraska is 5-0 this season, and Creighton is 5-1.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: How Nebraska leader Garrett Nelson ‘got out of that cloud’ after frustrating loss
Few, if any, took Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern harder than Garrett Nelson. That was his first game as a captain, and the defense — his defense — allowed Northwestern’s offense to post 528 yards, the highest total for the Wildcats in two years. Nelson concedes “he didn’t do anything” to help Nebraska win that game, and that, for him, is personal.
North Platte Telegraph
Facing a tricky North Dakota offense, eye discipline pays off for NU defense
It’s all about the eyes for the Nebraska defense. Against a North Dakota team known for its trick plays and different offensive concepts, eye discipline was crucial to Nebraska’s 38-17 win over the Hawks on Saturday. It wasn’t always easy for NU’s defenders to keep their eyes on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Bob Kerrey: Censorship in schools 'dangerous to democracy'
Bob Kerrey is worried about our schools. More specifically, the former Nebraska governor, U.S. senator and college president is worried we are risking what he thinks makes our education system great. We’re woefully underspending on education and underinvesting in our children, he argued during a recent interview. We’re falling...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Anthony Grant rushes over 100 yards for second straight game
LINCOLN — Anthony Grant had one more run to make. Minutes after his final plunge into a line of North Dakota defenders, Nebraska’s newest clear-cut No. 1 running back ran across the Memorial Stadium turf. The mission? Join fellow first-year Huskers Ochaun Mathis and Tommi Hill in signing whatever Big Red fans put in front of them.
North Platte Telegraph
Saturday kickoff times mean either a good Friday night in the bars or for Lincoln hotels
If you’re running a bar in downtown Lincoln on the Friday before a Nebraska football game, you want to see the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. If you’re in the hotel business, you want to see that kickoff time at 11 a.m. That’s how local business owners consider Husker...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Recognizing the moment, Trey Palmer makes a huge play for Nebraska
LINCOLN — The play that turned the game for Nebraska didn’t happen on a designed route. It was Trey Palmer recognizing the moment. So said the LSU transfer after the game on the sequence that extended a Nebraska drive that eventually ended in a touchdown to seal the game. On third and 14 from the NU 7-yard line, Casey Thompson threw deep to the 6-foot-1 Palmer, who outjumped a North Dakota defender on his hip and pulled down the ball.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Anthony Grant hits the jets and cools off Scott Frost’s hot seat for a day
LINCOLN — A weird loss became a weird week became a weird half. Nebraska trotted into halftime against North Dakota tied, but NU fans booed. UND’s tortoise kept pace with the Husker hare, and for an hour Saturday, it looked like the Scott Frost era might get a quick hook before Labor Day.
North Platte Telegraph
Rick Windham: Nebraska’s fall dove season is here
The dove season in Nebraska is open! The season opened Sept. 1. I have been waiting for this season for months. It is not only a chance to get back in the field for some hunting, but it is a chance to get together with some good friends and enjoy what Nebraska has to offer.
North Platte Telegraph
Pregame: Starting TE Travis Vokolek appears out for North Dakota; Omar Manning returns
LINCOLN — Starting Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek appears to be out for Saturday’s home opener against North Dakota. Carrying a bottle of water, Vokolek wore his jersey — with no pads — before the game, and did not participate in early warmups. A sixth-year senior...
North Platte Telegraph
In NU’s deep wide receiver room, Trey Palmer emerges as Thompson’s favorite target
From the first play of the game, Casey Thompson was ready to go. Thompson’s first completed pass, a 21-yard dart to Alante Brown, moved the chains midway through the first quarter and led to a Nebraska touchdown drive. It was much of the same at the start of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Prochazka, NU’s young offensive line approaching every new week as an ‘opportunity to learn’
Much like the rest of Nebraska’s offensive line, Teddy Prochazka is still learning the ropes. Prochazka has just four starts under his belt at left tackle, and Nebraska’s win over North Dakota on Saturday represented just the seventh game of Prochazka’s college career. He’d have more game...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska sideline notes: Husker fans come out in force for home opener
LINCOLN – Those wondering if Huskers fans would show up for Saturday’s home opener against FCS foe North Dakota should have known better. Memorial Stadium – as usual – was packed to the top row in every corner for the first home game of Nebraska’s 133rd season of football.
North Platte Telegraph
Aurora grad Nate Boerkircher scores first touchdown at Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nate Boerkircher nearly lost his footing at the goal line. Instead the redshirt freshman tight end came through on the play and in the game for Nebraska. The Aurora grad broke left, then sprinted over the middle and was wide open for Casey Thompson on his 19-yard touchdown grab — the first score of his college career — in the third quarter that gave the Huskers a 14-7 lead.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's practices will feature 1s vs. 1s more often, Scott Frost says
After allowing 11 runs of ten or more yards in the first two games, Nebraska’s top defense got an extra dose of the Huskers’ top offense in Monday’s practice. Yes, NU coach Scott Frost decided to practice the 1s vs. the 1s more often. An in-season staple of the Huskers’ heydays in the 1990s returned in the wake of two lackluster performances against the run.
Comments / 0